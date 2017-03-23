Question: What is Blue Jays Mic?

Premise 1: Blue Jays Mic is founded by a baseball fan in California??

Blue Jays Mic is founded by a baseball fan in California?? Premise 2: The Blue Jays are everyone’s team with an amazing community online

The Blue Jays are everyone’s team with an amazing community online Premise 3: I wasn’t born a Jays fan, but boy are they are fun to watch!

I wasn’t born a Jays fan, but boy are they are fun to watch! Premise 4: I will write very short posts and podcast play-by-play every week.

I will write very short posts and podcast play-by-play every week. Implicit Thesis: I created Blue Jays Mic, a podcast blog casually covering the Jays, because I love following OUR Toronto Blue Jays. Follow me on this journey, eh?

*****

Hello, friends.

As you already know, this is a new blog on The Sports Daily network focusing on, you know, OUR Toronto Blue Jays!

Blue Jays Mic is the name. And my name is David. I’m from California, not Canada.

One of the reasons I started Blue Jays Mic: I love baseball! I used to be a Giants fan, but not anymore.

I know, sounds strange right. I mean, why would a baseball fan from California create a Blue Jays blog?

A couple of reasons: we’re talking about the Blue Jays! The Blue Jays are not California’s team or Ontario’s team.

They’re not Jose Bautista’s team either. Josh Donaldson (Former Oakland A!), Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez’s team?—nope.

The Blue Jays are Canada’s team—everyone’s team everywhere!

Jays fans are everywhere. Whenever the Blue Jays travel West–Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles—you’ll see these brethren from the north wearing their jerseys, their shirts, their hats.

And some, I assume, are rocking their socks and cargo shorts.

Believe me.

Second, the Blue Jays have an amazing community online. Lots of talented bloggers—I love Ian Hunter, for example—and podcasters, like Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

(Shout out to Blue Jays Aggregator for being awesome!)

I will admit: I wasn’t born a Jays fan. I’m still learning about the community, reading, listening and writing as we go.

But I gotta say: the Blue Jays are fun to watch. The Jays are full of drama too (thanks, Scott Boras!)

All kidding aside, I plan on blogging regularly. Writing (very) short posts, podcasting play-by-play every week.

I’m still experimenting with the format, finding my voice, but one thing you’ll learn about me—quickly!—is that I’m a casual baseball guy, watching the Jays, talking about the Jays, and reaching out to the Jays community.

Go Jays! Follow me on @BlueJaysMic.