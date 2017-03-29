Hey.

Heyy!! Bo Schultz, I’m talking to you.

Hey Bo haha. Alright now that I got your attention, Blue Jays fans like myself heard the devastating news:

#BlueJays reliever Bo Schultz undergoes Tommy John surgery: https://t.co/ohSj0v3IPT — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 29, 2017

Devastating is an understatement. Devastating is an awful feeling. In other words, I think it’s awful for you to have a surgery named after Tommy John.

I’m sorry man. Tommy John surgery happens to the best of the best (Think: John Smoltz).

But hey! Bo. Like John Smoltz, and your teammate Francisco Liriano, you’re going to bounce back.

Look what happened to John Smoltz after 2000. Click on his name and check out his numbers.

Bo, what I’m trying to say is you could bounce back like Smoltzy. You will have another dominant outing, like this one last year:

Or even better.

So Bo, listen to me: you’re going to bounce back. Tommy John is a setback, a step back. That’s all.

Keep your head up, stay focused on rehab and take care of yourself.

See you on the field next year!

