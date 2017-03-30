Author’s note: This is a work of fiction. Names, characters, businesses, places, events and incidents are either the products of the author’s imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.

I would like to add that I love the Blue Jays players on the current 25-man roster. By trading them away or releasing them in OOTP 18, I am not expressing any ill feelings towards anyone in real life. I love them all the same.

*****

So today on Twitter, I found an article from Blue Bird Banter reviewing OOTP 18.

Good article overall. Tom Dakers summarized the features, released Justin Smoak and pretty much gave the game a thumbs up.

Mhm. I agree. I happen to have a copy myself, so why don’t I write something about it?

Why not? I’m not going to rehash the same information that you could find on the OOTP website or elsewhere.

Instead, I’m going to share highlights from my gameplay in a three-part series. Enjoy:

I became the GM of the Toronto Blue Jays. What a historic moment:

Here’s what the owner expected from me. So what I did was tweak the coaching staff:

Here’s what the team salary looked like:

I looked at one salary after another, and I wasn’t feeling satisfied. I decided to make a few changes.

I did what no Blue Jays fan would think was possible:

I traded Russell Martin, Josh Donaldson, Aaron Sanchez, Anthony Alford and Vladmir Guerrero Jr. for … Ricky Nolasco, and Mike Trout!

Let me say that again: Mike Trout is now a Toronto Blue Jay!

Oh yeah! But I was not satisfied. I had to retool my roster, especially the starting rotation. So I made another trade:

Hehe. I traded Mike Trout, Marcus Stroman, Joe Biagini, J.A. Happ and one my favorite players: Jose Bautista for Joe Ross … Stephen Strasburg and … Bryce Harper!

Bryce Harper is now a Blue Jay!

Oh the feelings of surrealism … ah man. Just like that, the Blue Jays are [insert your opinions].

GO Jays. Stay tuned for Part 2.

While you’re still here, here are my overall thoughts so far:

It’s hard to trade for stars who are making the major league minimum like Carlos Correa, but it’s somewhat easy to trade for stars with backloaded contracts like Mike Trout.

If you want to trade for an all-star, be ready to gut your roster.

Now I know how Padres GM A.J Preller felt when he traded for Matt Kemp, Justin Upton and Craig Kimbrel. Like a rockstar!

As you could already tell, I’m having a lot of fun! 🙂 Follow me on Twitter: @BlueJaysMic.