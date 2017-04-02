Mike,

I know you were feeling nervous.

I know you didn’t make the Blue Jays Opening Day roster:

#Bluejays have placed Mike Bolsinger on waivers, they'd love to have him starting in Buffalo. This would indicate Tepera made it. #Jays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) April 1, 2017

I know how you feel. Probably devastated. Most likely disappointed.

You worked hard this spring. I know, I saw you pitch against the Yankees:

#TBJLive: See what i'm saying? #BlueJays Bolsinger has a beautiful curve, but it hangs in the strike zone. pic.twitter.com/hckX8T50Pi — Blue Jays Mic (@bluejaysmic) March 25, 2017

That pitch was high, but my point was that curveball was a good pitch—one of your signature pitches.

Let’s forget your stats for a second. Like your recent spring training stats.

Let’s pay attention to your curveball:

You have a beautiful curve. B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L!

Mike … ehem. Mr. Mike Bolsinger, excuse me. What i’m trying to say is I’m going to miss you and your curveball.

You may be on waivers, but not for long—at least I don’t think so.

Here’s why: you have a beautiful, sharp curve. I’m not the only one who notices.

So mike, continued success my friend. See you again soon.

