Mike,
I know you were feeling nervous.
I know you didn’t make the Blue Jays Opening Day roster:
I know how you feel. Probably devastated. Most likely disappointed.
You worked hard this spring. I know, I saw you pitch against the Yankees:
That pitch was high, but my point was that curveball was a good pitch—one of your signature pitches.
Let’s forget your stats for a second. Like your recent spring training stats.
Let’s pay attention to your curveball:
You have a beautiful curve. B-E-A-U-T-I-F-U-L!
Mike … ehem. Mr. Mike Bolsinger, excuse me. What i’m trying to say is I’m going to miss you and your curveball.
You may be on waivers, but not for long—at least I don’t think so.
Here’s why: you have a beautiful, sharp curve. I’m not the only one who notices.
So mike, continued success my friend. See you again soon.
