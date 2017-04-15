Posted byon
Episode 9 of Blue Jays Mic, which means another casual, nerve-wracking play-by-play of our Toronto Blue Jays.
If you don’t know already, my goal with this podcast is to help you relive the 9th inning from a fan’s perspective and sleep better.
Enjoy the ballgame: Bottom of the 9th inning. Blue Jays are behind the Orioles 6-3 at the Rogers Centre …
Russell Martin, Justin Smoak, and Jarrod Saltalamacchia are due up against Zach Britton.
Spoiler Alert: Devon Travis and Kevin Pillar kept the game close! A classic nail-biter …
Any questions you want to ask me? Want to talk Jays? Be a guest on the podcast?
DM me on Twitter: @bluejaysmic. Email me: davidpan@bloguin.com.
Go Jays!
Gif from MLB.TV.