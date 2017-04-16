Here are the top 5 Blue Jays highlights this week.

Click play twice on the videos, and enjoy 🙂

1) 4/15/17: Kendrys Morales walks it off!

Your browser does not support iframes.

2) 4/13/17: Francisco Liriano bounces back from his rough start:

Your browser does not support iframes.

3) 4/14/17: Justin Smoak extends the Blue Jays’ lead!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Your browser does not support iframes.

5) 4/15/17: Beautiful double play by Ryan Goins and Troy Tulowitzki:

Your browser does not support iframes.

And the rest is … history.

Gif courtesy of Giphy.