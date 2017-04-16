Posted byon
Here are the top 5 Blue Jays highlights this week.
Click play twice on the videos, and enjoy 🙂
1) 4/15/17: Kendrys Morales walks it off!
2) 4/13/17: Francisco Liriano bounces back from his rough start:
3) 4/14/17: Justin Smoak extends the Blue Jays’ lead!
4) 4/14/17: Devon Travis erases Zach Britton‘s 19-game scoreless streak:
5) 4/15/17: Beautiful double play by Ryan Goins and Troy Tulowitzki:
And the rest is … history.
