Blue Jackets prospect and seventh round pick Calvin Thurkauf has been off to a strong start at the World Juniors this year. The Swiss forward has three points in two games and has been a catalyst for their strong play. While Switzerland fell yesterday against Sweden, Thurkauf received some bad news regarding his status for his next game against Denmark. He has been suspended one game due to a slew foot on Swedish defensemen and sixteen year old wunderkind Rasmus Dahlin.

Here is the statement courtesy of the IIHF regarding the incident:

“The incident occurred at the end (20:00) of the first period when both players were along the boards and had light shoulder-to-shoulder contact. Thurkauf hit the Swedish player behind him, Dahlin, first backwards with his arm, followed by a kick with his foot. Dahlin subsequently fell on the ice. The player explained in the hearing today that he lost his emotional control for that short moment due to previous incidents, that he did not want to injure the opponent and that he acknowledges the misconduct. The Disciplinary Panel determined that the player’s action constituted a slew-foot (IIHF Rule 160) and that it was a dangerous and unsportsmanlike behaviour, which according to the Rule Book should have resulted in a match penalty. Fortunately, Dahlin was not seriously injured and was able to continue playing.”

Thurkauf is known for his physical play but this was obviously over the line. The fact that it happened after the first period had ended makes it all the more egregious. While the Swiss are putting up a fight this year, they are nowhere near deep enough to win without some of their top players in the lineup. Hopefully he will let his play do the talking the rest of the tournament. Having to miss the game against Denmark is a tough blow as both nations try to put a stamp on their group and are trying to advance to the knockout round.

