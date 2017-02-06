This has been a completely bizarre season for the Blue Jackets no matter how you slice it. They have played out of their collective mind at times and have also looked like the team many prognosticators believed they were when they’ve gotten blown out. It makes for an exciting brand of hockey.

That must be why a whole bunch of people are tuning in to watch them play.

The Sports Business Journal came out with the an article that did a deep dive into the regional sports networks in the U.S. The numbers are both surprising and not all that different from what one would imagine.

While it may seem odd to outsiders that the Jackets are at the top of the list, a sixteen-game winning streak will do wonders for a team. The ratings this year jumped up by 110%, almost double the next closest mark in the league held by the New Jersey Devils.

Here is the list for context:

The Sabres, Penguins and Blues lead the league in overall ratings putting up gaudy numbers. The key for the Blue Jackets should be keeping those fans interested and with a team that has the chance to make the playoffs, it shouldn’t be a problem.

It’s encouraging to see that the sellouts that the Jackets have been having are also helping out TV ratings all the same. There is an interest in the team and it is at a near all-time high, why wouldn’t the team take advantage?

They have a good product on the ice. They are in line for a playoff spot. The sky is the limit for the team this year.

