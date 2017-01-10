The NHL All-Star game is always fun and entertaining no matter the age. It is a good way to market the game and connect with younger fans. This year it will be in Los Angeles and they’ll roll out the red carpet for those involved. We asked the staff, who they think makes the Metropolitan All-Star team.

G-Bob/Holtby

D-Werenski, McDonagh, Schultz

F Crosby(C), Atkinson. Voracek, T. Hall, (Canes Forward no clue who), Tavares

Jeremy (@307x):

I’m on the fence about this. I want to put Gostisbehere as the Flyers rep, but Schultz has the whole “feel good story” thing going for him. But if Ghost goes, then Kreider can come on as a forward rep, and he’d be a good choice as well.

G Bobrovsky, Holtby

D Gostisbehere, Schultz, McDonagh

F Crosby, Malkin, Atkinson, Tavares, Skinner, Hall

Derek (@CoachMarrvin)

At forward, Malkin, Crosby, and Cam all should be locks. I would add Ovechkin as well, I can’t see an All Star game not having him there, and the guy does have 18 goals. I guess Tavares is the Isles pick, he’s their leading scorer and is a name. Now you get into the “making sure you have someone from every team game”. Voracek gets the Flyers pick and the last forward spot. On defense, I have Zach Werenski (leading Metro dmen in points), McDonagh as the Rangers rep, and Severson for the Devils. That leave the goaltenders, with Bobrovsky being the obvious pick. I have Cam Ward backing him up. He’s been actually pretty fine this year, and is a nice story. I would have rather seen Braden Holtby or Matt Murray, but that would mean bumping Ovechkin or Werenski off the roster. Ovechkin is just too famous to not make it, and Werenski has been too good to leave off.

G: Bobrovsky, Ward

D: Werenski, McDonagh, Severson

F: Crosby, Malkin, Atkinson, Ovechkin, Tavares, Voracek

Sam (@Sam_Blazer):

All I really care about is the Blue Jackets reps to make the team. I think it will end up being two at the end of the day. Atkinson is having a career year but I think he is going to be the person I leave off of the list. For the Islanders, Devils and Hurricanes I have all forwards, it would unfortunately squeeze out Atkinson and Malkin, no real place to put representatives anywhere else on the list.

G: Bobrovsky, Holtby

D: Werenski, Schultz, McDonagh

F: Crosby, Ovechkin, Voracek, Skinner, Hall, Tavares

What do you think of the selections? Who are your must add players to the All-Star game?