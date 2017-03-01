For the first time in a few years, the Blue Jackets are definitely not in a sellers position at the trade deadline. But, with such a young team, and the group’s window “just starting to open” as Jarmo Kekalainen has said, that doesn’t necessarily mean they need to be buyers.

We asked our esteemed team of writers to give their opinions on what each of them think the Blue Jackets may or may not do before 3 p.m. EST today.

Mark (Twitter formerly known as @RedditCBJ)

I think they need to add a little depth, especially defensively. The only player on the team that I constantly think “Why is this guy on the ice, he contributes nothing to the team and actually hurts our chances of winning.” is Dalton Prout and he barely plays. But that said he’s still only one injury (or case of the mumps) away from getting the call to play. I’d like to see them add a more reliable depth option there. Things are going well enough this season that I don’t know that I’d want to mess up the chemistry of the team by making significant moves unless they get an opportunity to grab a guy like Duchene who might not be available come the off-season.

Jeremy (@307x)

While CBJ have enough room to add about $11 million in salary at the deadline, and are only at 45 contracts, the most realistic option to me is a couple of simple depth moves to put a bit of “veteran presence” down the line-up. Maybe someone like Buffalo’s Cody Franson. He goes against the current “speed speed speed” mantra, but he’s a sound puck-mover and plays the right side, which would allow for a better LD-RD mix and, maybe most importantly, allow Ryan Murray to play on the left side with a right-shot opposing him. Beyond Franson, there are not many expiring-contract RDs out there that will be worth any sort of look. I mean – Dennis Wideman? Zbynek Michalek? …Roman Polak? None of these guys fit the mold of the team, and all are significantly worse than Franson. I would beg the team not to go anywhere near them. Please no.

Up front, I wouldn’t expect much. Throwing some random names out there that would be a cheap fit in the bottom six or as a 13th fwd (ignoring whether they’re actually good or not): Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau, Lauri Korpikoski, or someone of that ilk. Or maybe Scottie Upshall!!! (lol j/k)

If you want BIG MOVES, maybe Jarmo goes out and gives up a 2nd and a prospect to get Thomas Vanek from Detroit or Radim Vrbata from Arizona. That would certainly give them another top-nine scoring option and some insurance. It’s highly unlikely, yeah, but would be pretty cool to see.

Derek (@CoachMarrvin)

Personally, I am not expecting much from the Blue Jackets this deadline. Part of what has made this team go is the depth. There are few holes in the lineup that need to be filled, and those holes are deep in the lineup. Given the prices we have seen already, it seems crazy to deal a 1st round pick, or the CBJ’s only 2nd rounder in the next two years for 4th line or 3rd pair help. However, if Matt Duchene really is on the table, the Jackets would be fools to not find out the price. He is extremely good, underrated mostly to playing in Colorado, who has sucked. Make no mistake, Duchene would instantly become the Jackets most talented forward. The problem with any big move is the expansion draft ramifications.

The BSH team was kicking around some possible Duchene trades, and once you factor in expansion, it becomes pretty easy to put together a trade for him. Boone Jenner, Ryan Murray, 2017 1st, 2017 or 2018 2nd (whichever Colorado wants). The Jackets would obviously want a dman back with Duchene to takes Murray’s role (Mark Barberio? Cody Goloubef? FEDOR TYUTIN?!), but that should be a big deal. Giving up Boone and Murray in that deal seems like a lot, but Murray seems like the guy who would have to go in any Duchene trade (they want a young defenseman), and once you add Duchene, Boone would be exposed in expansion. If you are losing Boone anyway, why not just trade him to Colorado? Will any of this happen? Almost definitely not! My prediction for any CBJ move is a mid or late round pick for a veteran spare forward.

Sam (@Sam_Blazer)

The Blue Jackets will likely be quiet today. What is there to really do that won’t break the bank? It is slim pickens out there and the rental market right now is insanely priced. Jarm Kekalainen for whatever criticisms you levy against him, won’t go out and pay a ridiculous price for someone just because. When he has done it in the past it was normally in a measured way and this situation doesn’t seem to call for that. If he does add anyone it will be of the depth variety, nothing that would call for a lot of picks or money to switch hands.

The team seemingly likes where they are headed and how they match up against other teams in the East. That should be an encouraging sign for fans. Not to mention they have multiple players in the AHL that could come up in a moments notice and make an impact. It isn’t the worst move to just stand pat.