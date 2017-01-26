In a move that should’ve happened the first time around, Cam Atkinson has finally been named an NHL All-Star. He joins Seth Jones, Sergei Bobrovsky and John Tortorella. It is a well deserved honor and hopefully a sign of what is to come for the diminutive winger.

Another look at Atkinson’s offensive prowess. (Grain of salt for CA, his line this year giving up lots of attempts as a whole) pic.twitter.com/Scw2FGBnRK — Alison (@AlisonL) January 26, 2017

Atkinson ended up making the team due to Evgeni Malkin being injured but it doesn’t make the honor any less sweet. He faced some stiff competition for the spot as Phil Kessel, Jakub Voracek, Claude Giroux and Niklas Backstrom could all make a claim that they deserved to be there. On the Blue Jackets, the former Boston College standout leads the team in goals, points, shots, shorthanded goals, game-winning goals and shooting percentage.

He has done everything for the Jackets all year. In his case, he is a jack of all trades and master of a lot. He keeps the Jackets rolling and has a case for team MVP.

While the grind of the NHL season is going to take it’s toll on some, it will be interesting to see how it may affect the players taking part in the game. While there isn’t any true correlation between the two, but it may be a story line to monitor in the weeks and months ahead. For now, enjoy Cam Atkinson among his peers at one of the best showcases for players. It’ll be exciting to see what he can do against the best players in the league.