Hello, all, time again for the week in the review.

Starting off in Cleveland as we always do, the Monsters welcomed the last team that played in the Q before the Monsters came into existence – the San Jose Barracuda were once known as the Cleveland Barons before a nine-year stop in Worchester.

After the puck dropped, the Monsters were on the board before some fans had the chance to sit down after the National Anthem. Just 35 seconds into the game, Carter Camper scored his second of the season with Markus Hannikainen and Tyler Motte picking up the assists. Late in the second, John Ramage got the puck at the Monsters bench before skating into the slot and firing a shot to make it 2-0 Monsters. Early in the third, the Barracuda struck to make it 2-1, but midway through the third, Miles Koules scored the insurance goal when he fired into an almost empty net due to the Barracuda’s goalie being way out of position. In the final seconds of the game, with the Cuda’s net empty, Alex Broadhurst won a foot race and sent the puck into the slot where Motte was in the right place at the right time to score his first of the season and his third point of the night to make it 4-1 Monsters. Brad Thiessen made 18 saves in the win.

In the rematch, the Monsters turned to rookie Matiss Kivlenieks in net for the second time this season. And he and Antoine Bibeau would put on a show for the fans at the Q. Both goalies played to a shutout in regulation before San Jose scored the game winner with just seconds left in overtime. In the loss, Matiss made 21 saves.

Down in Jacksonville, Bobby MacIntyre had a career night (OK, his pro career is only two games long, but still) when, in a 3-2 loss, he scored his first career goal. He also added an assist on the game’s opening goal.

In transaction news last week, it was announced that Kole Sherwood was assigned back to the Flint Firebirds but that made the Firebirds 20-year-old situation fuzzy (CHL Rules state you can only dress three and Flint had five). The other shoe dropped when on Tuesday, Kole was traded from the Firebirds to the first place Kitchener Rangers for four draft picks. In the Rangers two games last week, Kole was held without a point.

Vitaly Abramov-Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

Season Stats 7GP 4-8-12 -3 8PIM

The Olympiques opened the week with a game against Acadie Bathurst and allowed the Titan to take a 2-0 lead before Abramov helped Gatineau get on the board. In the first, with Gatineau on the power play, Vitaly took a pass from the point and sent a cross rink pass to Pier-Olivier Lacombe who fired into an empty net to make it 2-1. Late in the second with the game tied at two, Abramov again helped out when he took a pass from Lacombe before sending the puck through the entire Titan penalty kill to find Mitchell Balmas who made it 3-2 in a 5-3 Gatineau loss. Vitaly was named second star of the game.

Up next game was a game against the Drillers (Foreurs). After a scoreless first, the Meteor Man would strike. Just 35 seconds into the second, Vitaly skated in with his linemates on a three on two. Vitaly took a pass and then sent a crossrink lob to Mitchell Balmas who beat the goalie to make it 1-0. Val-d’Or scored three straight goals before Abramov struck again. Late in the third Vitaly took a pass below the goal line and, after a few dekes through two defenders and a third joining in, he beat the Val-d’Or goalie to make it 3-2 which is how the game would end.

Vitaly went without a point in the Olympiques final game of the weekend.

Robbie Stucker-Chicago Steel (USHL-Committed to Colorado College)

Season Stats 5GP 1-4-5 -1 6PIM

Robbie was held without a point in a 3-2 win over Dubuque.

To close out the week, Robbie snapped a two-game pointless streak when he picked up an assist in a 7-2 blowout win over Madison.

Andrew Peeke-Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Big 10)

Season Stats 6GP 0-3-3 +4 2PIM

After a series against the Denver Pioneers, the Irish welcomed another group of Pioneers to the Compton Family Ice Arena as the Sacred Heart Pioneers came to South Bend. In the Pioneers 6-4 upset win over the Irish, Andrew picked up an assist on Joe Wegwerth’s goal to make it 4-4.

In the rematch, Andrew had his fourth career multi-point game when he picked up two assists in a 3-1 win over Sacred Heart.

Carson Meyer-Miami Redhawks (NCHC)

Season Stats 4GP 0-1-1 -1 17PIM

Carson and the Hawks were off to Orono, Maine for a series against the Black Bears and it must’ve been a defense optional game since both contests were high scoring affairs. Starting off on Friday, in the third with the Redhawks leading 6-3, Carson took a pass at the blue line before splitting the defense to find Gordie Green. He skated in and scored to make it 7-3 in a 7-5 Miami win.

In the rematch, it would get ugly as the Black Bears took a 5-1 lead into the first intermission. The Hawks lost that game 6-3. Carson went without a point.

Kevin Stenlund-HV71 (SHL)

Season Stats 4GP 2-0-2 +2 4PIM

In the Chainsaws two games last week Kevin has been returned to his spot on the Chainsaws top line. In the 6-2 loss to Orebro Kevin played an at the time season high 16:08 along with winning 13 of the 18 faceoffs he took.

Up next in a game against Rogle the game would be tied at one going into the third before the big man would score. Early in the third out of a board battle Mattias Tedenby would gather the puck and send a backhand pass with Kevin deflecting the puck to make it 2-1 and thats how the game would end. In the win Kevin would win 12 of 13 faceoffs he took. On the season Kevin has won 70% of his faceoffs.

Emil Bemstrom-Leksands IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Season Stats 3GP 1-0-1 +1 0PIM

Emil Bemstrom spent last week with Leksands’ main club and on Sunday, he picked up a career highlight. In the first with LIF on the power play, Alex Friesen fought off a defender before passing to Emil who skated in and snapped a shot off at the circle for his first career goal with the main club. The goal opened the scoring in Leksands 3-1 win.

It was also announced that Emil was named to Team Sweden’s U20 roster for a Four Nations Tournament that will take place in Russia next month.

Sticking with the international roster naming it was announced that Alexandre Texier was named to France’s roster for a Four Nations EIHC Tournament taking part in a suburb of Paris.

Veeti Vainio-Kiekko-Vantaa (Mestis-Loaned from KooKoo)

Season Stats 4GP 1-1-2 +1

Veeti and the Salmon Reindeer (I saw it in a translation, so that’s what I’m sticking with) played three games last week and Veeti picked up points in two of them. In a 4-2 win over TUTO Hockey, Veeti was held without a point.

Up next in a game against Iisalmen Peli-Karhut ry, Veeti opened the scoring on the power play of a 3-1 Kiekko-Vantaa win.

Closing out the week against Roki, Veeti picked up an assist in a 4-1 KV win.

Vladislav Gavrikov-SKA St Petersburg (KHL)

Season Stats 22GP 0-5-5 +4 4PIM

It was a light week for Vladislav and SKA as they only had one game. In the 4-3 overtime loss to Jokerit, Vladislav picked up an assist for the second straight game, something he hasn’t done since the 2015 season. His five assists this year sets a new career high for Gavrikov in assists in a season.

There you have it, folks! As for next week, we’ll finally have every Jackets prospect in action as Tyler Bird (Brown University) finally begins his senior season.