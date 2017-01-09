The Columbus Blue Jackets put back up goaltender Curtis McElhinney on waivers today and in a corresponding move, called up Anton Forsberg from the Cleveland Monsters. Many will tie this move to the Rangers game, which may or may not be true, either way McElhinney had a short leash for multiple reasons. Despite his work in the community, the reality of the game said this should’ve happened a long time ago.

The difference between McElhinney and Sergei Bobrovsky was always palpable. It seemed at times that coaches were hesitant to use McElhinney in situations that called for him to be used. This year not withstanding, he played sparingly whenever Bobrovsky was on a roll. And what you want is for your back up to be able fill in and not miss a beat. Even though the drop off between the two was remarkable and after the 2014-15 season the team bought into his .914 sv% despite what they had seen in the past.

When McElhinney posted a sub .900 sv% last year, they should’ve moved on and not extended him. It may not seem like a big deal but as we have seen on a team like the Blue Jackets previously, death by a thousand cuts is a very relevant idiom. If you want to compete in the playoffs, you need a reliable back up goaltender. Almost all conversations regarding McElhinney started with a disclaimer talking about how much they liked what he brought to the team off the ice, not necessarily on the ice. It’s what makes sports so damn tough in the first place. Differentiating between the two is the difference between a good front office and a great front office, pulling the trigger to make your team better is always the right move.

The question then becomes, is Anton Forsberg going to be the answer at the NHL level? He has shown in his previous stints in the NHL that he has not been ready and his play was even worse than McElhinney at times. At the AHL level, he has shown that he is ready to be given another chance. His .930 sv% in the AHL this year is one of the best in the league for anyone that has started over ten games. Not to mention his Calder Cup run last year, he has shown that the poor play is in the rear view mirror.

As of right now by just looking at the numbers and the differences in leagues, the decision between McElhinney and Forsberg might be negligible. What the Blue Jackets showed when making this move is that even during the good times, tough decisions have to be made. McElhinney has shown what he is as a player in his career, a fringe NHLer and a good presence in the locker room. Forsberg’s career is just starting and his ceiling has not yet been seen. If the Jackets want to be one of the best in the league they need to improve in every aspect, including the spots that may not seem the most important.

[Hockey Reference]