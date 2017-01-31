The Jackets aren’t exactly decimated by injuries but they are starting to pile up against them with David Savard and Markus Nutivaara out for extended periods of time. They have Dalton Prout and Scott Harrington to fill in for them but those two names don’t bring a similar game to those two. Dean Kukan has been called up as insurance for any possible injuries and is a bit more Nutivaara than he is Harrington.

Kukan for a period of time last year seemed like the natural successor and a possible seventh defensemen on the team. Now he seems to be in an odd no man’s land. While it isn’t the worst thing in the world for him being in the AHL, it begs the question, where does he possibly fit in the team’s future plans?

Having already played more games this year in the AHL than he did last year, you begin to see what Kukan is at the AHL level. A roving, puck moving defenseman that can throw in some offense as well. While not dynamic like other defensive prospects have been, he is solid enough to play in the NHL and not be noticed.

Last year while in the NHL, Kukan played in eight games and wasn’t terrible in regard to his shot differential numbers. It would put him around bottom pairing or close to replacement level. His PDO may be unsustainable at a gaudy 112, but regardless he didn’t show many holes. The important part for him in his short time in the NHL and the games I’ve been able to catch, is the fact you don’t see the “big mistake” from him.

When you’re a younger player and mistakes happen, the coach is going to immediately cut your ice time. It is just natural. John Tortorella has been one of the few coaches this year willing to give his players some extra leash. One wonders if Kukan can do more than he has done before, if he has another gear.

Under Tortorella, it is a reasonable question to ask. Being merely a stop gap on defense is fine and dandy, it can probably get you an NHL career if you play your cards right. Kukan falling behind others on the depth chart says more about his style of play than anything else. They saw he could cut it in his limited time in the NHL, what else does he have to prove?

It could be said that the defensive depth on the Jackets has improved but are the depth defensemen in front of him that big of an upgrade? It doesn’t seem like they are and he may need to use his time on the team now to prove his worth. He has the tangible skill to stay on this blue line past some injured players returning. For now, he is just an injury call up and if he keeps it up his window may pass him by.

I may be dramatizing his potential impact some but the Jackets have seen what it is like to have a bottom pair that is lacking in years past. It can be debilitating if not utilized properly.

His opportunity could be now and who knows when he will get another one. The greatest risk in life is not taking one, right?

[Stats courtesy of Elite Prospects and Corsica Hockey]