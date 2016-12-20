We’re back as promised – this time with a look at the Jackets’ prospects playing in the Canadian Hockey League across the provinces. You can read my AHL recap here as well.

Kole Sherwood-Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Season Stats 29GP 13-17-30 E 24PIM

Kole opened this two week stretch by going without a point in the team’s first three games before scoring against Saginaw in a rivalry game. Late in the first, with the Birds trailing 1-0, Jalen Smereck fired a blast that went high. The rebound went out in front to Kole who fired to make it 1-1 in what would be a 3-1 Firebirds loss.

In the Firebirds last game before the Holiday Break, the first period was a wild one with three goals scored in four minutes. Kole scored the last one. Ryan Moore skated into the zone and feathered a pass under a Sting defender’s stick with Kole putting it past the Sarnia goaltender. The game went to overtime and Kole capitalized on a Sting line change before firing an “oh what the heck” shot that bounced off a defender and past a sprawling Sting goalie to clinch the victory. In the win Kole was named second star. He took a game high (maybe a season high) 13 shots.

Kole has 13 goals this season passing the 12 he scored last year with London and he has 30 points in 29 games compared to 34 last season in 63.

Pierre-Luc Dubois-Cape Breton Screaming Eagles (QMJHL)

Season Stats 20GP 6-12-18 +4 33PIM

No game action to speak of for PLD but we do have big news on the centerman. It was reported by TVA’s Mikael Lalancette that when the QMJHL’s trade period opens on the 18th Pierre will be traded to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. The deal could be on hold until after the World Juniors as the leagues have a trade freeze on players involved in the tournament. Pierre-Luc was almost dealt to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies but the Armada’s deal was better. Rouyn-Noranda thought it had PLD so locked up that it told a player involved in the deal he was being traded. The Armada have the second most points in the QMJHL but are relying heavily on goalie Samuel Montembeault who leads the league in GAA and save percentage. The Armada are currently 13th in the Q in goal scoring but 1st in goals against.

Pierre-Luc is currently with Team Canada, which has already set its 23-man roster, getting ready for the World Juniors. In recent practices, PLD has been skating on the top line and is working with the power play. Here is an interview from Canada camp. Pierre-Luc had an assist in his camp debut in a 5-3 win over a team made up of Canadian college players.

Vitaly Abramov-Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

Season Stats 32GP 23-22-45 -5 40PIM

Vitaly has continued his hot streak of late by picking up right where he left off from November. Starting off against Rimouski, Vitaly picked up an assist on Yakov Trenin’s goal when he fired a one timer that Trenin tipped in to make it 1-1. Later in the game Vitaly added a goal when, out of a check, Jeffrey Durocher gathered the puck and fired a shot that Vitaly was able to clean up the garbage on to make it 3-3 in a 5-4 overtime win.

The next game against Sherbrooke was a rough game. In the third with the Phoenix leading 5-1, out of a scramble from the wall, Vitaly passed to Yakov Trenin who shot while Vitaly crashed the net. The puck came back to Trenin who fired to make it 5-2 in a 6-2 victory.

Up next for Vitaly and the Olympiques was a game against Quebec, and the Russian Meteor had himself a night. Midway through the first, off a faceoff, Vitaly took a pass from behind the net and fired a shot that the Remparts goalie wouldn’t gather and Vitaly grabbed the puck and shot to make it 1-0. Eight seconds later (yeah, you read that right) Vitaly skated down the wing and fired a shot that was tipped by Jeffrey Durocher to make it 2-0. Abramov and Durocher combined again late in the first but Vitaly’s assist didn’t make the highlights. After an Abramov-less goal (trust me this will make sense) Abramov struck for his 20th goal of the season. Folks, this is one of those times when I’ll just say watch the highlights (linked below), the play starts about 50 seconds in. 40 seconds later out of a board battle, Vitaly found Alex Dostie who made it 6-0. Three minutes later, Vitaly added his fourth assist and sixth point of the game on Dostie’s second of the night to make it 7-0 in an 8-1 Piques win.

Closing out the first half of the season against Sherbrooke, Vitaly was named the Olympiques offensive MVP. As for the game, Vitaly helped open the scoring by picking up an assist on Jefferey Durocher’s fifth of the season. In the second with Gatineau leading 3-1, Abramov gathered the puck behind the net and skated out in front before sliding a backhand past the Phoenix goalie to make it 4-1. Sadly this would be all the offense the Olympique could muster as the Birds roared off four straight including the overtime winner. In the loss Vitaly was named first star. Abramov enters the break on absolute tear picking up 15 points in his last six games.

Calvin Thurkauf-Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Season Stats 28GP 17-14-31 +14 47PIM

Oh what a week the Swiss Beast had. Starting off against Keegan Kolesar and the Thunderbirds, Calvin had himself a night. Starting off just 1:06 into the first, Calvin gathered the puck from a board battle and drove to the net before firing a shot. That attempt was stopped but Calvin picked up his own rebound to make it 1-0. Later in the first, Calvin struck again when Nick Merkley passed to Calvin from behind the net with Mathew Barzal all over him. Calvin converted from in front to make it 2-0. In the third with the Rockets leading 5-1, Merkley skated into the zone and feathered a pass around a Birds defender to Calvin who popped a backhand over the Tbrids goalie for his first career WHL hat trick. In the 6-1 win Calvin was named first star.

Next up was a trip to Washington for a game against the Tri-City Americans. In the second with the Americans leading 2-1, Calvin skated into the zone and fired a shot that made it 2-2 in a 3-2 overtime win. Calvin was named second star.

Another game another big night for Calvin, against Kootenay Calvin again opened the scoring early when he skated through the Ice defense and fired a shot to make it 1-0 just 3:30 in. Later in the first with Kelowna leading 2-0, off a big hit along the boards, Calvin took a pass and skated into the zone before firing a shot to make it 3-0. Later in the game with the Rockets leading 5-2, from behind the net Calvin sent a pass that made it to the blueline to Devante Stephens. Stephens fired and his shot was tipped to make it 6-2. Later in the third, Calvin skated in with his linemates and passed to Tomas Soustal who fired as he got checked with Jake Kryski gathering the puck and firing to make it 7-2 in a 7-3 win. In the victory Calvin was named second star.

Closing out his big week against Lethbridge, it would be a rough start for Calvin and Kelowa as they allowed three goals on five shots and trailed 3-1 before Calvin would strike. Taking a pass at the blueline he skated in and fired a shot just above the circle to make it 3-2. After another Rockets goal, Calvin struck again when Calvin unleashed a rocket to make it 4-3. The Rockets fell by a score of 6-5, but in the loss Calvin was named second star. The two goals gave Calvin 17 goals in 28 games after scoring 18 in 61 last year.

For his very successful week Calvin was named the WHL’s player of the week. In four games Calvin scored eight goals and added two assists. After the game in Lethbridge Calvin was off to join the Swiss National Junior Team for the World Junior Championships. Calvin served as the Swiss team’s captain for a summer tournament and it was just announced that he will again wear the C in Toronto/Montreal.

Sam Ruopp-Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Season Stats 23GP 2-8-10 +5 62PIM

So far this season Sam has been wearing an A for the Cougars but before the first game of this time period this changed. It was announced Sam would serve as the team’s captain for the third straight season making it the first time ever the Cougars have had the same captain for three straight seasons (which is probably very rare in the CHL to be honest). In his first game as captain, Sam was pointless but did get into a fight with Garrett Armour.

Up next against Seattle, Sam picked up an assist on Jesse Gabrielle’s shorthanded goal when he intercepted a pass andsent Gabrielle off to the races for his 19th of the season in a 3-2 Cougars loss.

After two games without a point, Sam found his way onto the scoresheet again when he picked up an assist on Brogan O’Brien’s goal. Sam skated into the zone and passed to O’Brien who went to the slot and fired for his first goal since late October. The Cougars would win the game 5-3.

Up next was another game against Seattle. In a 3-2 Cougars win, Sam picked up an assist on Colby McAuley’s first period goal. Also in this game we had a rematch in the Sam Ruopp-Keegan Kolesar fight series.

Sam was held without a point in a 2-1 win over Spokane to close out the first half of the season.

Keegan Kolesar-Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Season Stats 15GP 4-4-8 -3 26PIM

Keegan went without a point in a 6-1 loss to Kelowna before going on his longest points streak of this season.

First up against Prince George, in the second with the Birds trailing 2-1, Keegan skated down the wing with Sam Ruopp pushing him wide. Keegan snapped a shot from about the circle to make it 2-2. Early in the third Keegan picked up an assist when he stole the puck from the Cougars goalie who was out playing the puck with Donovan Neuls getting credit for it. In the win Keegan was named 1st star.

In the rematch, Keegan struck again, this time scoring the wacky goal. In the third period with the TBirds trailing 4-3, Scott Eansor skated into the zone and made the goalie overcommit. That created the pass for Eansor and Keegan got the puck and fired to make it 4-4, but the Cougars scored two more to make it 6-4.

Up next was a Washington Rivalry game as Spokane would come to town. After a scoreless first Keegan struck to open the scoring. Early in the second, Ryan Gropp drove to the net and sent a pass that Keegan put past the Chiefs goalie to make it 1-0 in a 3-1 TBirds loss. Keegan was named second star.

Keegan would have his three game point streak snapped in a 3-2 loss to Prince George where he also picked up 11 penalty minutes including a fight with fellow Jackets prospect Sam Ruopp.

To close out the week, Keegan went without a point in a 3-0 win over Tri-City to end the first half of the season.

That does it for Juniors action. Come back tomorrow when we wrap up with a look at the European prospects and those players