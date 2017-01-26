It seems odd to say, but the Blue Jackets are actually contenders this year. What that means is the Jackets could probably use a piece or two down the stretch to make the team that much better and make a legitimate run. Going into this year, we’ve seen the team add a tiny piece or two and pretty much hold their ground otherwise. So, what we will do is evaluate the top ten players on the TSN Trade Bait list (minus the goalies) and see if they make sense for Columbus. We will also rate the likelihood that a trade could happen as well.

Today, we are going to start with 10-6 on the list.

10. Curtis Lazar

As a 2013 1st round pick, it has been an interesting road for Curtis Lazar. This year he has bounced between the AHL and NHL, not putting up many points in either league. Prior to that in the 2015-16 campaign, he had 20 points in 76 games. Not a great mark but for a young player, it could be a lot worse considering the opportunities and team around him. He also has the worst shot differential on the Senators (out of players with 20+ games) by a pretty good margin.

He would definitely fill a role for the Jackets as a fourth liner that could fill in from time to time. The Senators as an organization have been really down on him and if his career needs a restart, he could do a lot worse than the Jackets. He wouldn’t take any ice time away from anyone immediately and would be a long term project. It would be a low risk, high reward move to take him on.

The Jackets more than likely don’t have that type of patience.

Trade likelihood: 3/10

9. Brian Gionta

A former Stanley Cup champion, Gionta would fill a niche “Cups in the room” role that some front office types salivate over. At the age of 38, he doesn’t have a lot left in the tank and this would be one of the last runs to a Stanley Cup for him. While his point totals have slowly gone down hill, he is still hovering around a 0.5 point per game the past four seasons. He does have a no-trade clause and is an unrestricted free agent after this year. He also carries a sizable cap hit of 4.25 million AAV.

The Jackets would need the Sabres to eat some salary for a move like this to work, would they really want someone like this though? He is in the bottom half of all Sabres for shot differential, he also has some of the highest TOI on the team. How much would be left in the tank and could they use him anywhere other than the fourth line?

Trade likelihood: 4/10

8. Kevin Shattenkirk

One of the crown jewels this trade deadline, Kevin Shattenkirk is the name to watch for in the weeks ahead. While it is unlikely that the Jackets land Shattenkirk, the idea of adding someone like him to the Jackets is a tantalizing thought. Averaging above a 0.5 point per game for his entire career is a great mark for a defensemen. Add that to his great shot differential numbers and you understand why he is so sought after. He has been doing this mostly as a complimentary player which only adds to the intrigue. Anyone that brings him on would need a proper slot for him to fill. He has also stated that any team that he goes to, he would like to be able to re-sign with them.

Any trade involving the Jackets and Kevin Shattenkirk would need to be an absolute blockbuster. A recent deal that comes to mind that could be seen as a comparable would be the Saad trade. An already solid player, a prospect and a pick would need to be involved for a trade. The Jackets have the pieces but doing so would bust up the team. Do they believe in Shattenkirk that much more than say, David Savard?

Any trade doesn’t seem particularly likely.

Trade likelihood: 1/10

7. Jordan Eberle

One of the many Edmonton Oilers that have been on and off the block the past few years, Jordan Eberle is listed despite having a great year. He has 32 points in 49 games this year and has had a couple of long goal droughts this year. Still, putting up that many points despite a low amount of goals is a good thing. He is owed $6 million AAV for two more years after this season. Any trade involving him would need money retained by the Oilers, which would be highly unlikely.

Similarly to Shattenkirk, it would take a blockbuster to get him. Unlike Shattenkirk though, I don’t really see an organizational fit for the sniper. He would need top line minutes and would push down players that are outperforming him. It would cause a big shakeup in Columbus as well which doesn’t seem like a good move given the team’s performance this year. I’d be surprised if Eberle is traded, period. He is doing just fine on the Oilers and they need what he brings to the team.

Trade likelihood: 1/10

6. Radim Vrbata

Out of all the player’s on this list, this is the one that intrigues me the most. Is he a fit for the Jackets though? He is one of the top scorers on the lowly Arizona Coyotes and is also near the top in shot differential numbers. He is signed to a team friendly deal that is bonus laden, if the Coyotes are going to really go for the tank, giving up a player performing like him would be a savvy move. For any buyers, he shouldn’t fetch anything more than a mid-round pick. So what is the potential downside?

The downside for Vrbata is very little. He puts the puck in the back of the net, he can play multiple roles on the team, if anything we may see his stock go up as the trade deadline approaches. Add that he is on an expiring contract, any team that wants to add a small but impactful piece should look at Vrbata.

Trade likelihood: 6/10

Be on the lookout for part two tomorrow as we give an in-depth breakdown of 5-1 on the list. Is there anyone that you are hoping the Jackets pick up at the trade deadline?