We dropped the first part of this article series last week and we went through 10-6 on the TSN Trade Bait list. We now move onto 5-1 and see how likely these players are to land with the Blue Jackets. The Jackets are approaching the final stretch of the regular season and can use all the help they can get as they hope to be a contender.

5. Gabriel Landeskog

Landeskog is easily the most talked about player on this entire list. The trade rumors surrounding him have been ongoing and they likely won’t settle down until he is actually traded. He has a few fifty point seasons under his belt and is the captain of the Colorado Avalanche. He also has average shot differential numbers that indicate that his bad play as of late may be an aberration.

Considering his age and pedigree at such a young age, any team wanting to acquire his services is going to need to pay up. He isn’t going to come cheaply and for good reason. He has been ingrained into the Avalanche system for a while and it could be stunting his growth. He also has a cap hit of 5.5 million AAV which is really going to limit the amount of teams that can vie for him. By all accounts Landeskog can be a top flight player in this league, he just needs to be in the right situation.

Trade likelihood: 2/10

4. Mathieu Perreault

Out of everyone on this list, his inclusion by TSN surprised me. He has been largely successful in Winnepeg putting up points every year. He is also a shot differential dynamo too. The real problem for the Jets is the fact that he is injured often. In his entire NHL career, he has only played over 70 games once. It is tough to trust anyone on the ice if they are going to be constantly injured. They need to be handled with kids gloves and contenders don’t have the time for someone like that.

Adding to the goofiness of it all, Perreault was extended this past summer for 4 years at 16.5 million. His contract has yet to kick in and they are already putting him on the block. It is more about his injury history than anything else. Getting him in on some cap crunched teams is going to be troubling because current players probably shouldn’t be given in exchange for him. When he is on the ice though, he plays a great game but how often is he going to be there?

Trade likelihood: 3/10

3. Thomas Vanek

One of the biggest risk, rewards on the entire list, Vanek is nearly a point per game player this year. While a fantastic scorer with the Buffalo Sabres, he looked like he was near the end of his career when with the Minnesota Wild. The Detroit Red Wings got him during free agency for pennies on the dollar and are reaping the rewards. While the Wings haven’t been very good this year, he has been a bright spot for them.

As a potential rental option, Vanek makes a lot of sense. Being a winger on the Blue Jackets, it would be tough for him to get much ice time. Injuries during the playoffs will take place and having a high end option to fill in is a good idea. His cost is so low that he is a legitimate option despite the Jackets being cash strapped. While no guarantee, he could be a “safe is death” type option.

Trade likelihood: 4/10

2. Martin Hanzal

Big, strong and a force down low, Hanzal is going to be an interesting piece at the trade deadline. Roughly a half a point per game player, his impact may be overstated but could be an interesting depth option for a contender. On a lowly Coyotes team, he is still around his career average. His shot differential numbers are unremarkable and would need some improving but they could be worse on a team like his. The Coyotes are also capable of taking on salary which is another interesting wrinkle when evaluating the trade market.

Hanzal seems to be the go-to pick for Jackets prognosticators. He makes sense on multiple fronts. He is a big body that gets points and also is a good enough skater to keep teams on their toes. As a player that could end up being the most pursued player this trade deadline, the arms race is going to be heating up. Do you really want to overpay a player of his ilk?

Trade likelihood: 7/10

1. Matt Duchene

Definitively the crown jewel of this trade deadline, Duchene is an impact player with very few cons associated to his name. He is fast and dynamic in ways that few in the league are able to be. Similar to the Saad pick up last year, anyone getting his services is getting a game changing player. It helps that he can play both wing and center. Any trade involving him will have to be a blockbuster. It is going to take a lot to get him and whatever linemates he plays with immediately become a threat, not necessarily needing someone that is on his level.

Anytime you try to dramatically reconstruct a team, it can lead to big time ramifications. An in season trade doesn’t make much sense and with the way teams are lining up their teams for the expansion draft, many may just wait and see how teams shake out. With the Jackets currently in a playoff spot and not a fringe contender, they aren’t likely to pick him up. If they do it will be quite a boon and a franchise changing decision. Is that the right move to make during the best season in Blue Jackets history?

Trade Likelihood: 2/10

You’ll notice on both of these lists that there are no players that are a complete slam dunk for the Jackets to acquire. It isn’t the worst thing in the world because internal growth from the organization is a must but they also are in a precarious spot with their lineup. Improving is never a bad option but doing it at the possible expense of what got you there is an issue. The trade deadline is made all the more interesting not knowing what any NHL team is going to do. Buckle up.

[Stats courtesy of Elite Prospects and Corsica Hockey]