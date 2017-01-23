After just passing the halfway mark in the year, the Jackets have already had a memorable year that was filled with multiple historic moments. The team still has a long way to go till the playoffs, but we wanted to look at some games that should be circled whether you are a casual fan or someone that follows the team fervently.

A bit of a disclaimer as well, all of the Penguins’ games could have been put on here if we are being honest. We decided to show some restraint and just put them on here once.

Friday, February 3rd, Blue Jackets @ Penguins

After the 7-1 shellacking the Jackets put on the Penguins, the theme of revenge will be on Pittsburgh’s mind. Any time these two teams have met on the ice it has been a fun affair. It doesn’t matter if it is a blow out or a close game, something interesting always happens. Whether or not anyone wants to say it is a rivalry, these two teams dislike one another and if they keep up these great games, finally the title of “rivalry” will stick.

Absolute must-watch TV.

Sunday, February 19th, Predators @ Blue Jackets

Some may tell you that the magic of this matchup may have worn off, well don’t listen to those people. Although the Jackets are no longer in the Western Conference, and Nashville no longer seems to dominate the boys in union blue as they did in days of old, the matchups between the two sides are still just as entertaining and meaningful for fans. Adding to the beauty of it all, the trade of Ryan Johansen for Seth Jones still looms large over both teams.

As the Predators continue to fight for a playoff spot, the Jackets can kill two birds with one stone. Get some revenge on an old rival, while showing that the Jackets were the true winner of their most recent trade.

Thursday, March 2nd, Wild @ Blue Jackets

It’s a rematch of the “Unsustainabowl” which was one of the most compelling games of this entire NHL season, let alone the Jackets’. Hopefully it is Devan Dubnyk against Sergei Bobrovsky once again. They are both on track to be Vezina candidates and if the past matchup was any indication, it is going to be one hell of a matchup.

Both teams are hoping to be considered as Stanley Cup contenders, maybe this game will add some clarity.

Sunday, April 2nd, Capitals @ Blue Jackets

The Capitals ended “The Streak” for the Jackets and although the two teams face off against one another multiple times before this, this is the last time before the playoffs begin. Considering how the two teams have gone back and forth in regard to their place in the standings, this will surely have big time implications on the Metropolitan Division race.

Not to mention, if everything goes according to plan for the Jackets, they could be seeing a preview of a possible second round match up.

Sunday, April 9th, Blue Jackets @ Maple Leafs

The last game of the Jackets’ regular season is against one of the hot, rising teams in the entire league. The Eastern Conference playoff race has been tight all year long, the Leafs have jumped right into the thick of everything and are beginning to be a force. They have a lot of young prospects that make their team that much more interesting.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner are must watch television, add possible playoff implications and you have a perfect season finale for the Jackets.

Which games are you looking forward to the rest of the season?