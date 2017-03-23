After a bone crunching hit that left Oliver Bjorkstrand temporarily motionless on the ice, Roman Polak has been suspended two games for his troubles.

The hit at first glance doesn’t look like much but when you slow it down and take a look at the tracking of the play, Polak saw nothing but numbers the entire way. It’s not an overly brutal hit but it’s a hit that just can’t be around in today’s game.

The two games are fair considering the standard the league has set for itself. Polak hasn’t been suspended before this hit this year. He did however have multiple questionable hits before this that may or may not have played a part in this decision.

It is unknown how long Bjorkstrand is going to be out due to this hit but he isn’t on the trip to Washington, a not so great sign for the team. While his personal well-being is important, it is hard to not think of this injury in a team sense. Losing him on the ice is a huge loss and not one that will be easily recovered. It would seem in the short term that Hartnell would slide back into the lineup but the team is going to miss Bjorkstrand’s dynamic abilities.

Considering a playoff spot is locked up, it isn’t necessary to rush him back. Seeing more games at the NHL level is a must and with the playoffs a few short weeks away, the Jackets need to find someone to replace his play.

How are the Jackets going to approach these next couple of weeks? Knowing how this team has played and been coached all year, it looks like it is going to be full steam ahead.