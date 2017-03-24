Yesterday, I received a tweet in Cyrillic from Anton Vasyatin, and after a quick translation, it showed that Columbus appears to have offered 2015 6th round pick Vladislav Gavrikov an entry level contract.

The report came from rsports.ru and has Vladislav’s agent Dan Milstein confirming the story.

As of right now, Gavrikov says he will wait until after the Gagarin Cup playoffs to make his decision. Lokomotiv is currently in the Western Conference Finals facing off against SKA St. Petersburg.

Gavrikov is another Jackets draft pick that came to Columbus after the player had been passed over in previous drafts. Gavrikov was 19 when he was selected. He is a sturdy defensive defenseman standing 6’3″ 214 pounds and is a +28 in 112 KHL games.

Gavrikov is having a breakout playoff series, collecting 5 points in 12 playoff games after having seven points total in 54 regular season games.

Gavrikov was named the Top Defenseman at the 2015 World Junior Championships. He was also named one of Russia’s top three players. Gavrikov has served as captain of the Russian World Junior team and the Loko U20 team and has spent time this year with the Russian National Team in some of the tournaments for teams made up of all-KHL players.