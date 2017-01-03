It has never been a secret with the Blue Jackets, wherever Sergei Bobrovsky goes performance wise, the team follows suit. After an absolutely historic month where the Jackets didn’t lose a game, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Bobrovsky was named the first star of the month by the NHL. Surprisingly, this is the first ever Blue Jacket to be named the first star of the month by the NHL.

Sergei Bobrovsky, Evgeni Malkin and Devan Dubnyk have been named the NHL's 3 Stars of the Month for December. https://t.co/mCfgIMUCZm — NHL (@NHL) January 3, 2017

His save percentage puts him in the top five of all goaltenders in the league and his wins total puts him in first place. He has been utterly consistent all year long and one of the brightest spots on a streaking Jackets team. His current save percentage rivals that of his Vezina season. It isn’t completely out of the discussion that this netminder may be in line for that award once again.

As Bobrovsky remains healthy and continues to rack up wins, he will continue to garner interest from the league at large. It would seem that the All-Star Game could be in his future as well. It is nice seeing him get some recognition for his play and it is a genuine hope that he can continue it all season long.