History is being made bit by bit. It is an amazing sight to see. The Columbus Blue Jackets have won their 14th straight game of the season when they defeated the Winnipeg Jets by a score of 5-3. They now go on to face off against the Minnesota Wild in a historic matchup. It is a good time to be a Columbus Blue Jackets fan.

Good, Better, Best

Good: Zach Werenski

Here is another angle on that Foligno goal on the power play. Great vantage point into what Werenski saw on the play. Still 2-1 after one. pic.twitter.com/TlLvevOFHU — Buckeye State Hockey (@BuckeyeStHockey) December 30, 2016

The past few games for Werenski have been an up and down affair. He is starting to get hit more and at times it looks like it frustrates him a tad. Other times he is able to play through it. Even if he does have even strength struggles, which have happened few and far between, his real value is on the power play. Picking up two more power play assists tonight, he has been an absolute dynamo and a catalyst on a very important unit.

Tonight at 5 on 5, he was a 54% CF which is right around his career numbers thus far. He has been awfully consistent in his time with the team. Even if he has some moments where the game seems to catch up with him, he is patient and cerebral enough to gather himself. It is not seen very often in young defensemen, especially when they are only 19 years old.

Better: Alexander Wennberg

Here is another angle on the Wennberg goal, Foligno definitely gets pushed but isn't in a hurry to get out of the way. 3-1 #CBJ pic.twitter.com/hXmIdRUEFk — Buckeye State Hockey (@BuckeyeStHockey) December 30, 2016

Wennberg has improved every year he has been in the league, he has shown insane growth and is already one of the better playmakers in the league. It is impressive that he has done this at such a young age and it puts a cherry on top for a Jackets team that desperately needed a number one center to step up this year.

He may not like shooting the puck but if you leave him all alone like this, you're asking for trouble. 4-1 #CBJ pic.twitter.com/guvz6q11m0 — Buckeye State Hockey (@BuckeyeStHockey) December 30, 2016

His two goals on the evening was his first multi goal game ever and it surely took the Jets by surprise as they gave him plenty of room to shoot all night long. He had a positive shot differential once again. It’ll be interesting as Wennberg continues to develop, we may still see many more facets to his game. We’ve already seen him fight this year, let’s see what else is up his sleeve.

Best: Nick Foligno

The role of captain is always going to be a weird moving target when trying to describe the exact responsibilities it has attached to it. Foligno was perceived to be a bad captain last year because the team wasn’t winning, this year, he is hearing all kinds of praise.

Jackets make quick work out of the power play. Zach Werenski fires it on net and Foligno deflects it for the goal. 2-1 #CBJ pic.twitter.com/Z9qOb6mxIt — Buckeye State Hockey (@BuckeyeStHockey) December 30, 2016

What if Nick Foligno is just pretty darn good?

He keeps putting up points and he is on one of the best lines in hockey at the moment. Tonight, he had three points and 58% CF. It doesn’t get much better than that. He is by no means a passenger on his line and is putting this team in a position to win every single night. That is Foligno in a nut shell, the Jackets are damn lucky to have him.

Honorable Mention: Lukas Sedlak

No goals to report of this period but we do have this Sedlak hip check to show you. It's a beauty. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/GSpEsxQVld — Buckeye State Hockey (@BuckeyeStHockey) December 30, 2016

Sedlak was all over the ice tonight. Whether he was throwing hits at people or scoring goals. He was a nuisance in the most complimentary way possible. He has continued to be a pleasant surprise as not many expected much from Sedlak this year. He has been a difference maker on the fourth line, his 71% CF confirms that. After his sixteen points in the Calder Cup Playoffs last year, we should’ve probably expected this.

Tweet of the Game: