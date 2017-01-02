It seems like almost every game during the Blue Jackets streak has been one of the most anticipated games in the team’s short history. The Jackets came in with a 14 game winning streak and the Minnesota Wild came in with a 12 hame winning streak. It was the immovable object against the unstoppable force, who ended up coming out ahead?

Good, Better, Best

Good: Seth Jones

Not entirely sure how it happened but the number one defenseman on the Columbus Blue Jackets has somehow become underrated. He continues to score and also continues to be an absolute force when it comes to shot differential. His one goal last night was great and his 58% ES CF was downright amazing given the amount of time he was on the ice.

Where he and Zach Werenski go, so go the Jackets. It seems simple and that is because it is, they need these two desperately and it is impressive how well they have played this year considering how young they are. This winning streak couldn’t be done without this revamped defense.

Better: Cam Atkinson

While Jones is the renaissance man on defense, Atkinson is the motor on offense. He puts up points no matter where you put him and he has reached another level this year. Everyone knows he can scores goals and know he can do it in bunches. What he does better than anyone, is putting himself in a position to score. Although he is smaller than most of the players on the ice, it doesn’t really matter to him, he’ll stick right by the net despite people trying to push him out of position. He also has the speed to put you on your heels in an instant.

The game is coming easy to him right now, adding two more goals to his total. It may not last forever and it likely won’t, we just may have stumbled across another gear in his game. That would make for one scary player if that is the case.

Best: The Streak

Throughout my time covering the Jackets, I have covered a fair amount of painful moments in Jackets history. At times it seemed hopeless and a lost cause, the Jackets this year have been something completely different. They have inspired hope in the city and it has been contagious. Whenever the team rallies around the Jackets, it has been special. It is like everyone in town gets let in on a secret and the word of mouth turns into a groundswell that can’t be denied. It is amazing to see and it makes covering the team exciting. The Jackets are bound to lose at some point, I just hope the enthusiasm doesn’t die down the rest of the season, it’ll make it all that much sweeter.

