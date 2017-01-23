I should have known. Every time I have a recap it’s a strange game. So here we go.

In a weird week that had Columbus see saw between Carolina and Ottawa twice each, the Jackets started a five-game road trip at Canada Tire Centre hoping to string together two consecutive wins for the first time since “the streak” ended.

It was a game that had four lead changes, 13 goals, nine players with 2+ points and nine penalties between the two teams. Koripsalo was frayed and Condon broke for more scores than anyone could have expected. And if that wasn’t drama enough for you, Zach Werenski caused multiple coronaries in Jackets land after he left the ice with help after being hit in the ankle by an Erik Karlsson shot. He came back. The Jackets came back. And a Cam Atkinson overtime stunner sealed the deal in a 7-6 win for Columbus.

Let’s take a look at the superlatives-ish.

The Good. Zach Werenski.

Quick recap of things. Werenski is 19 years old, has played all 46 games this season for the Blue Jackets, leads the team defensive corps in adjusted corsi for (all situations) and points (6-20-14), and led the Blue Jackets tonight in individual shot attempts (7, 4 shots on goal) and was second in game score (1.40) even after he took a shot to the ankle and left the game because he thought it was broken. What? The feeling Jackets fans had when their heart hit their stomach as Werenski went off the ice without putting an ounce of weight on his right foot is actually the measure of how much this young man means to this team. Oh he had a goal too.

Werenski said it took 3 shifts before he could feel lower leg. "It was just kind of there the first couple of shifts. I couldn't push off." — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 23, 2017

Join us all in giving thanks that it seems Werenski will be ok and live on to play Tuesday in New York.

The Also-Good. Cam Atkinson.

The game started with an interesting wrinkle for the offensively prolific Atkinson. Even though the team had four power plays tonight, the redesign both units underwent in preparations for tonight’s game did not include Atkinson. The forward saw just 11 seconds of power play time, but did produce four shots on goal overall, one goal in regulation, and was on ice when it counted when the game went to overtime. The diminutive skater wasted no time putting his speed to use and with that, he closed out the game to the advantage of the Jackets.

Meanwhile…the way this guy plays, makes you think he is really pretty good…

2 goals for Atkinson tonight give him 23 on the season, alone in 3rd place in the NHL behind only Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter. #CBJ — Rob Mixer (@RobMixer) January 23, 2017

The Question Mark. Backup Goaltending.

On whether #2 goaltender is a continued concern Torts says "You have to be really careful how you grade Korpi in a game like that." — Brian Giesenschlag (@BGiesenschlag) January 23, 2017

Let’s be honest. It wasn’t a stellar night for either player in net. But tonight was not one of Korpi’s better showings. He seemed to have trouble tracking the puck at times and allowed in a few that he probably wants back including the first when he failed to seal against the near post and allowed Zach Smith to tap the puck in.

Sure, Korpi had a save percentage of .824, but I don’t think we can issue judgement on him (or Forsberg, yet). But to say that everyone fully knows who the backup goaltender is for the Blue Jackets would be an alternate fact.

Benefit of the Game. Defensive Depth.

David Savard missed his second straight game, and Markus Nutivaara missed his fourth straight, but both Dalton Prout and Scott Harrington performed ably in their absence. Scott Harrington just missed being in the top three for game score with 1.32, Proud had a respectable .82 and the pair were not in the bottom half of the team when it came to Corsi differential.

Of note, Harrington also got his first NHL goal, and he later added an assist, while Prout added an assist to the two he got Saturday versus Carolina.

When prompted, Tortorella has repeatedly said that the two players would be needed in an 82 game season and that the depth would be tested. These two are currently answering the call.

Quote of the Game.

“I don’t know what to tell you. I’m not going to dissect it. I don’t know what to tell you. I’m speechless… “More diligent than any of the three periods we played last night. Better – certainly not where we need to get to.” ~John Tortorella

Tweet of the Game.

Next up, the Jackets head to New York for a faceoff against the Islanders Tuesday night.