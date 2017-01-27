Going into the All-Star break. the Jackets desperately needed a win. They are still one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference but their collective tailspin as of late has some worried, including myself. Before the game John Tortorella left for an unannounced family reason only adding more intrigue. How were the Jackets going to respond without their head coach?

The results were less than ideal for the Blue Jackets. Where did it all go wrong in their 4-3 loss?

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

The Good: Zach Werenski and Seth Jones

This has been the case all season long, the best pairing for the Jackets has been Werenski and Jones. They are both offensively capable and when they are on the ice, the shot differential numbers go in their favor. They both had two point nights and were often disruptive of the Predators play.

As Jones goes to the All-Star game with a couple of his teammates, it is important to remember that Werenski deserves to be there just as much as him. While the game wasn’t favorable for the visiting team, thinking of years and years of this pairing should make you happy.

The Bad: Camera Angles

During one of the most critical moments of the game, the Jackets may have been hosed by the referees. In some camera angles, it can be seen that a Predators player was visibly off-sides. The goal was reviewed and the result was inconclusive evidence that couldn’t overturn the call on the ice. It was a frustrating moment made even worse because their wasn’t a camera angle available that could show the obvious.

It was a tough moment but immediately afterwards, the Jackets really fell apart and couldn’t keep themselves together. The Jackets continue to have these moments and it should make you queasy as a fan. Hopefully next time the call ends up going in their favor.

The Ugly: Consistency

The Blue Jackets were never going to win every single game. It would be foolish to think that something like that could happen. The way they have followed up the streak though should be disconcerting. They have looked listless at times and when they have gone on the road, they’ve looked completely disheveled. It could be the fact that their is a bit of a hangover after the streak. They could be buying into their own hype and thinking they have won these games before they have even played them. There are plenty of thoughts and theories surrounding the team. The only way to get people to shut up about them? Just win.

