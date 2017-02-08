The Jackets looked primed for a slide down the standings after their loss against the New Jersey Devils. They looked uninspired and not like the group many watched in December. The lowly Red Wings shouldn’t have been a stiff test to the team but they were coming in on a three-game winning streak.

Despite losing their lead in the second period, the Jackets were able to keep their head about them and win 3-2 in OT. Which was courtesy of a Seth Jones bomb from just inside the blue line. He wasn’t the only player to play out of his mind…

Good, Better, Best

Good: Sergei Bobrovsky

The Jackets needed Bobrovsky to bounce back in the worst way. They couldn’t have him slide with them. This game was troubling at times as many scoring chances were given up earlier. Luckily the defense was able to weather the storm. After those opening testy moments, it looked like he really calmed down in net and found his game.

His .923 sv% was more than serviceable. It definitely helps that the Wings only put ten shots on Bobrovsky after the first period. Not seeing much rubber may have helped him more than it hurt him. He got a chance to get his feet under him, not normally an opportunity given to a goaltender in the middle of a game.

Future opponents won’t be so kind.

Better: Zach Werenski

When Werenski and Seth Jones were on the ice, the Wings simply didn’t have an answer. Both were over 80% CF at even strength tonight. Jones scored the game winning goal but Werenski was a monster as well. If you didn’t know any better, the assumption would be that he was playing as a forward all night.

It makes a difference to have him on the back end. Even when he doesn’t put up points, he makes plays on the ice that put the Jackets in a good spot. He led all forwards and defensemen on the Jackets with six shots on goal. If you weren’t looking at the stats sheet, you’d assume that the amount was double that. Doesn’t look like the rookie wall is effecting him too much.

Best: Brandon Dubinsky

Saying that Dubinsky’s year thus far has been underwhelming would be an understatement. Often slotted in as the number one center, he hasn’t put up points and he hasn’t had great shot metrics either. It looks like the early slump may have passed as he is now putting up points in bunches.

His three points (one goal and two assists) on the evening were the best on the team and he consistently started in the defensive zone all night. If the team gets this version of Dubinsky the rest of the way, this makes the line up so much more dynamic. He adds some jam down the middle the other centers don’t provide. Being a nightmare to play against is a skill few in the league have, he can be the Jackets’ ace in the hole.

Tweet of the Game:

