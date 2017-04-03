As the clock was winding down, the Jackets were faced with their third straight loss, the first such case of the season. It was a disappointing thought but one the Jackets needed to face at some point. This could be the moment where the Jackets are able to overcome and push towards the postseason with some vim and vigor. For now, it seems like a low point considering Zach Werenski is injured and they’re beginning to battle injuries all over the lineup.

Where do you go after a 3-2 loss against the best team in the league?

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

The Good: Sam Gagner

Two assists on the evening and the Gagner train keeps on rolling. He also had the third best shot differential on the team to only solidify his day. He is proving to be a valuable part of this lineup and hopefully an area the Jackets can rely upon come playoff time. Gagner’s experience in the playoffs is minimal but with his penchant for showing up at the right time, he is going to be a key player.

He has been one of the few players able to push play positively over the past month or so. That can’t be discounted and it won’t be considering he is playing on the top line.

The Bad: Sergei Bobrovsky

Bobrovsky had back to back bad games for the first time in a while. A flat .900 save percentage isn’t going to do the trick. The defense in front of him isn’t going to do the trick either. They are bleeding shots even on nights where the Jackets have the decided advantage there. It isn’t a recipe for success and the continued discussion of areas the Jackets need to fix shouldn’t be encouraging for the team or it’s fans.

The postseason is almost here and with the way it is shaping up, it isn’t inspiring too much confidence.

The Ugly: The Offense

Even when the Jackets score, the forwards can’t score. That is an issue and one that has been plaguing them for more than a few weeks at this point. A change should be made somewhere but the continued need to try the same thing over and over again is a disappointing strategy. Are they waiting for the percentages to just correct themselves? They don’t have all of the time in the world and only a few more games left before they face off against most likely the Penguins.

They’re an ultra talented offensive and defensive team. What is the strategy? Are they just going to try and attack them head on? It seems like they are going to try and do the same thing over and over again. Isn’t that just the definition of insanity.

Tweet of the game: