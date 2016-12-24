Twas the night before Christmas and all through the town,

Our minds were quite stunned at what all we had found.

The format was typical, Metro loomed large –

Yet there in the standings, a new team took charge.

The three color pattern recalled the Old Glory,

But Nationwide wasn’t filled with Rags to see.

It wasn’t Sid Crosby (thought he lit the lamps),

Instead the Glad Tidings fell in Jacket laps.

Twenty fifteen and sixteen were brutal to face,

A season so bad should be hard to erase.

Then down the Scioto, a magic air flew,

And warmed up the District, giving all hope anew.

This season began like last year did, too –

Consecutive losses, the team Oh and Two.

But a change in the script put the Jackets in stride

As Bobrovsky appeared to bat all pucks aside.

As the goalie arose, so did the fourth line.

And Sam Gagner stepped up to score several times.

Eight losses forgotten and Jackets took flight –

Even as the team’s Captain was the first one to fight.

And then in November a signature win –

Columbus was hosting Canadien kin.

The team did not buckle below all the pressure,

They hung a neat ten spot upon the aggressors!

The month continued with more wins than not,

As Blue Jackets climbed toward a playoff spot.

St Louis, the Rangers, and Washington twice,

The victories climbed, it all seemed so nice.

When December hit there arose such a clatter

Big ol’ ESPN even looked at the matter.

Away from the basement, the Jackets flew like a flash –

They tore up the Bolts, to the top the team dashed.

When what to our wondering eyes should appear

But a twelve game win streak! The victories here!

With a little ol’ goal-scorer leading the way,

We knew in a moment, Cam on power play.

And behind the bench, stood the coach in his role.

His anger was gone, and he seemed in control.

More rapid than eagles, his d-men arrived,

And Torts bellowed from the bench, named them with pride.

“Now! Jack and now! Seth and now! Ryan and David,

On! Markus, on! Zach and on! Everyone buy in!”

“To the top of the circles! To the sideboards, the wall!

Now skate away! Skate away! Skate away all!”

The scorers became almost too much to track,

Saad and Wennberg both nab points with such tact!

Even rookies contribute, Werenski astounds.

And young Sedlak has potted a few loose rebounds.

All the while shots have begun to flow better,

And Jackets are holding up their end of the Corsi ledger.

A sign for the future, the team not in woes –

Even if they succumb to slipping PDOs.

Now we rest a few days before Jackets v Boston.

(They’re one of the few teams to visit and win)

But to you all we wish as playoffs stay in sight —

Merry Christmas Columbus, and to all a good night!