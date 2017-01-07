Blue Jackets 2016 1st Rd pick Pierre-Luc Dubois has been traded from the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.
Word of the trade has been public since early December but it was finally made official after the QMJHL’s trading period ended and the World Juniors had come to an end. For Dubois, the Eagles receive Mathias Laferriere, a first in 2017, and a second in 2018. Both picks are the Armada’s. The Eagles will receive an additional first round pick if Dubois returns to the Q next season.
Translated, that says: “Pierre-Luc Dubious can’t [arrive] @ArmadaBLB as a Savior, we want that [he] fits well within our group”.This could be a message not just to ease PLD’s transition, but also to the rest of the team to put in the necessary work for the remainder of the season regardless of who is acquired via trade.
Dubois should slot in somewhere on the Armada’a top 6 and lots of special teams time. Hopefully this trade can get PLD going offensively. I’m not asking for 80 points in his final 30…ok maybe I am (wipes off sarcasm) but a strong finish can catapult him towards a strong pro debut, be it in Cleveland at the end of the season or possibly next year.