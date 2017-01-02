Doug Whaley is not getting fired.

Russ Brandon is not getting fired.

Joe wants to fire everyone into the sun.

Yeah, unfortunately I’m not getting my way. We can sit here and cry all we want like we’ve done after every offseason since 2000. But there’s only one thing the Bills can do in order to not slice my wrist, and that’s getting some flowers.

I’ve watched enough movies and seen enough relationships to know that when a guy is in the doghouse, flowers are the ultimate way for them to get out of it. Roses, violets, daisies, and tulips. If it can grow, it can extend your relationship with others. The Bills have always been the best when it comes to knowing what to say and how to make me forget about how big of a douche bags they were this past year. Yet, while they try to lure you back, no one should be optimistic. The Bills have done this year in and year out. Being a Bills fan is like being in an abusive relationship. For years, we’ve had a husband/wife who hasn’t given two shits about us and has cheated on us with every piece of ass in the neighborhood. Yet, we are stuck because we are afraid of what life would be like without them.

They do a great job in making you bottom out and making you feel like you need them more than they need you. But, sometimes, they will give you some sort of hope with how things are going to change. They bring you home flowers and all of a sudden you forget about all the bullshit they have put you through. You feel like a million bucks. They are going to really change because they brought me flowers and told me how special I was. “I’m going to get help! Don’t worry! Its going to be like it was when we first met in the early 90s. Its going to be beautiful (Paulie from Goodfellas voice). That’s being a Bills fan right about now. Whaley/Brandonfinger/Pegulas are going to come out and say they are sorry and their behavior was unexceptionable. They are going to offer us flowers to ease our pain and tell us there is a light at the end of the tunnel which will hopefully not turn out to be an oncoming train light.

That’s what always happens. I’ve heard this song and dance before and I’m just waiting on Will Smith to use that stick from MIB to make me forget my Bills problems and reprogram me with a happier life, like in the following sequels:

When fans hated Tom Donahoe, they brought us good old Marv.

When the Bills didn’t fire Dick Jauron after the 2008 season and the fans wanted blood, they gave us Owens and we gave him the key to the city.

When the Bills went from 5-2 to 6-10 in 2011, Mario Williams came out and we all believed the Bills would finally be relevant and change.

When the Bills had the 2nd worst win/loss record from 2010-2012, they brought us Russ Brandon as the new head of the franchise and was a dawning of a new era.

Again, flowers to make us forget how it used to be.

So what are going to be the new flowers this time around? That Doug Whaley was a great father, but his 2-ex wives drove this family into ground. And the beauty of it, the ex-wives aren’t here to rebut any of that and we can just smell the roses and allow the olive branch to be an extension of their penance. And once they say sorry and the excuses come out, we start believing in them because love/hope is what ultimately leads us to believe in this crap. And with that, so does the reprogramming efforts to make us forget the past and look towards the bright future.

EJ Manuel is Whaley’s guy?

Yes, there’s a shitload of quotes online that say Whaley and EJ were joined at the hip. But guess what? Its not like Whaley had his way. He may have swiped right on EJ on Tinder, but they didn’t go on any dates really. The Bills brought in more replacements for EJ Manuel than Fox brought in replacements for Simon Cowell on American Idol. Doug Marrone wanted Kyle Orton. Greg Roman wanted Matt Cassel. Rex Ryan wanted Tyrod Taylor. Doug didn’t even get his guy in there except when injury or money came calling. Oh, and for all those quotes on EJ, what was Whaley supposed to say, that he hated the pick? Of course he’s going to say he likes it. And it wasn’t even his pick! It was Buddy who posed with EJ after drafting him, not Whaley. Those flowers smell great!

Whaley did what his coaches and owner wanted

Bill Parcells once said “”If I’m going to be asked to cook the meal, I’d like to be able to pick the groceries.” Well, with Marrone/Rex, all Whaley wanted to do was set the table and clean the dishes. Shaq/Ragland/Harvin/IK/The former Jets crew were all Rex guys. Whaley was basically the conduit between Rex and the player’s agents. Doug Marrone was the one who wanted fat offensive lineman and turned the Bills stout rushing attack in 2012 to the drizzling shits in 2014. #Brandonfinger sold Whaley on trading for Sammy Watkins as a way to spike interest and to WIN NOW in 2014. Again, Whaley was just being the good solider and doing exactly what his coaches wanted. Those roses are bloody red, right?

Look at those Whaley player decisions. No, not those or those… THOSE!!

Jerry Hughes trade. Yeah, I know Buddy was still the GM, but he was cleaning out his desk before the trade went down and Whaley was the pro personnel guy with the Bills which makes him the defacto #1 guy in charge of current NFL players. So, he obviously told Nix what was up. Maybe he was the one who told Whaley to sign Mario Williams in 2012. He wanted Lorenzo Alexander and Alex Brown. It didn’t matter that Rex coached Alexander in Baltimore. Rex probably got him confused with Aaron Maybin. Ronald Darby was a blue chip talent that coaching basically fucked him over this past year. That 2013 draft class that is about to have zero players on the current roster, well, that damn Buddy Nix was a rogue! Oh, and Ritchie Incognito was all Whaley, not Rex Ryan. Of course, Incognito and Whaley would totally seem like a match with their personalities….yeah, right..

And look how he changed the offensive line in comparison to the grease fire they had in 2014 when it came to running the football. And finally, the LeSean McCoy trade. Never mind the fact that Chip Kelly was a giant douche bag and wanted to get rid of any player who didn’t go along with his program. It was all Whaley and had nothing to do with Rex saying he wanted ground and pound or Chip Kelly is a fucking rat. Further more, he’s come from good stock with the Steelers and won 2 rings there. Maybe he wanted Big Ben over Lee Evans in 2004. Oh, and those other bad player moves like for Cyrus, Bryce Brown, Mike Williams, Percy Harvin and so on….those are all from the coaches. But if Shag and Ragland turn out to be decent, well, Whaley had a huge hand in that. Make sure you put those flowers in water or they will die.

I’m just here to take notes so I won’t get fined

The GM did NOT hire Rex or Marrone. He was just asking all those football questions while the Pegulas and #Brandonfinger procrastinated who they wanted to hire because neither of those two entities know dick about football. Whaley was just taking notes and asking questions. Technically, when Marrone was hired, Whaley wasn’t even the GM yet. He was just the ultimate middle manager during these proceedings. And he wanted Hue Jackson of the 2-14 Cleveland…wait, never mind what Hue is doing now. But, hey, both Marrone and Rex are giant assholes and they couldn’t get along with Whaley. I mean, let’s be honest here, who do you think is more personable? Marrone quit on the Bills and that’s an ultimate no-no when you turn your back on Buffalo, and he looks as if he’s constipated at all times. Rex, took over the best defense the Bills had in 20 years and he made it worse and was just a complete blow hard. The suits, the cool silence and the John Mayer looks, you gotta think Whaley could get along with anyone by comparison to the bullshit of Rex and the shitface of Marrone.

Oh, and now that #Rocknwawrow has reported #Brandonfinger is not going to be involved with the head coaching search even though the last 6 years its been widely reported he was NOT REALLY going to get involved, we should believe his sources and be happy because this is finally Doug’s interview. Don’t worry about that flower dipping, just give it some sun.

The future is bright!!!!

So the Bills have like 24 FAs. They still weren’t very good this year so who gives a shit who they re-sign. Plus, if they let go of Rex’s QB (Whaley doesn’t really have a QB yet), they will be 46-million under the cap. Do a few restructures here and there, and you could get to 50-million easily. Hey, how about all those FA WRs? Offense sells tickets and the Bills brought in TO to kill the mob who wanted Jauron’s head. Maybe they can pay a shitload to DeSean Jackson or Alshon Jeffery? Maybe they can make a run at Martelleus Bennett. Free agency is always a way to get the fans fired up and Whaley is going to be unchained. Keep in mind that during the 2008 offseason, the Bills had a 7,000 season ticket spike between seasons and the selling point was the Marcus Stroud trade. Those roses are always in bloom by the Spring.

Hype the shit out of the QB class

Yeah, you all hate EJ Manuel right now, but when he was picked there was a lot of “Fuck what Todd McShay thinks of EJ’s slow eyes and let’s get on the bandwagon!” Of course, that lasted about 8 games, but if you draft a QB in the 1st round, you can get the media/fans to fire up the hype machine. Jeremy White is dying to say this or that QB is the chosen one like he did for Jack Eichel. If the Bills trade up for a QB, the excitement level will go through the roof based on what Dax Prescott did with Dallas and fans’ obsession with finding a QB. Plus, Doug Whaley will finally have his own QB after being the GM for 4 seasons because he’s finally “ALL IN”. WHY ARE MY HANDS BLEEDING FROM THESE ROSE STEMS!!!

Final word:

The Bills are the best when it comes to spinning bullshit. Fans aren’t going to leave anytime soon because the NFL and the Bills will always be kings in that town. That’s why the Bills will never curb tailgating because that will always be a key to lure fans down to Orchard Park. Along with playing the blame game with guys who aren’t here anymore, the Bills can say they have won the most games under Whaley the last 3 years than they won under any 3-year stretch since 1998-2000. Comparing past Bills teams to the current product is always a great way to sell hope because those memories stick with you a lot more than what current NFL teams are doing. Hey, by W/L, Whaley is the best Bills GM since Butler!

Based on the above info I provided, I think the last two, FA/QB draft class are going to be exactly what the doctor ordered in terms of making fans forget about what they went through. Those are the dozen roses the Bills will present to you when it comes to believing that things might be changing. Flowers may look beautiful, but the roots are what ultimately keeps them alive.

We may all know the roots for this team are damaged, but that won’t stop fans from rooting for the team. Like I said, abusive relationship.