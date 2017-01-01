"WHAT ARE THE BILLS DOING?!"

"This is as bad as Mariah Carey in Times Square last night!"

"This is worse."

And so ends this Bills season. — Cristina Ledra (@cledra) January 1, 2017

Going into this game, the Bills knew they were benching their QB for a business decision. That decision came back to bite them, seeing horrendous play at quarterback from EJ Manuel and a bit of a struggle for rookie Cardale Jones – losing to the Jets 30-10. This game also featured a kick that was not fielded and resulted in a touchdown for the Jets, highlighting how inept and out of it the team was going into their final game.

In terms of breaking this game down, the Bills put in a poor effort. From EJ being EJ to the special teams being putrid to the defense not tackling this was the worst of the worst of the season.

I’m going to leave it to you guys, because I’ve run out of words to describe this merry go round.

Halftime, where were the fans?

TOPICAL!

I laughed at this one way longer than I should be comfortable saying:

And at the end of the game, you guys brought it:

I think we’re all at that point, especially after that kick return of doom. Seriously that was really dumb.

@BuffaloWins I hate us but I love us. — c² (@_jcfs) January 1, 2017

Again, that’s what most Bills fans are going into this. Battle-worn. Hardened. Faithful. But tired, very very tired of that drek.

@BuffaloWins the ONLY reason they played EJ is to think we're lucky to have Tyrod. Plan worked. — Ricardo Canepa (@rcanepac) January 1, 2017

If they were sly enough to do that I’d applaud them. However I think their hubris they can go cheaper (not better, cheaper) and folks will lap it up should bite them on the butt in terms of goodwill and sales next year.

Until they figure out their “T.O.” move.

@BuffaloWins Is Gillislee a bi-touchdownual? He goes both ways. Happy New Year! — Kristoff Gioia (@GioiaKristoff) January 1, 2017

….that’s good.

That’s it folks. All we have left is the anointing of the new coach, figuring out how they’re going to handle Tyrod and oh yeah, figuring out what they need to do to be a competent organization besides answering “continuity”.

Happy 2017.