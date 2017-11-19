The Good

The Bills got to, on a national stage, show why everyone said what they did nationally about their decision to bench Tyrod Taylor and the dog-whistles and kazoos that came out with it.

The Bad

Injuries to Kelvin Benjamin and Micah Hyde marred what was otherwise to me a schadenfreude masterpiece. Get better men.

The Bills-y

I am

I think the narrative you're pushing is dangerous. It's accepted bc the football team they've watched for 3 years with Taylor was .500 – much like the other 17 years. It's fairly ignorant to blanket a city as ok with the move bc they didn't want a black QB. https://t.co/ggZgXWJbTM — Nate Geary (@NateGearyWGR) November 16, 2017

in

What I'm saying is he's been really average his whole career as a passer. Much like Taylor, he was often never the reason his team lost or won. https://t.co/h4yNUyz7aM — Nate Geary (@NateGearyWGR) November 14, 2017

stitches

I’ve watched every throw he’s ever made in a Bills uniform, three times. You don’t need to show me any. The throw Peterman made to Zay in the play I referenced – Taylor has never even attempted. The back shoulder throw has been attempted once in a Bills uniform. — Nate Geary (@NateGearyWGR) November 16, 2017

Guys. GUYS.

Trust the process. You want a team that squeaks into the playoffs this year with a qb who’s going to be released in the offseason or do want to go through the growing pains required to build a long term contender? Trust. The. Process. — James Ashbery (@AshberySports) November 19, 2017

The Bills spent a week selling to a fanbase that had a LARGE contingent of people that didn’t really need to be sold that their 5th round pick, who had yet to start a game in the NFL was far superior to the “failing” Tyrod Taylor.

54 points later I’m howling.

I really didn’t think that many people would buy in, but then hosts of WGR hopped on the “I’ve seen the film” ala Nate up there. Then fans started with – mind you a team that’s missed the playoffs enough to watch Rated R Movies – the statement that a wildcard isn’t enough – it has to be a sustained process of success that leads to a championship or bust.

I will give Nate Geary credit though – he owned up to it and didn’t double down like Jeremy White for instance:

Today didn’t change my opinion of Tyrod. It didn’t change much on Peterman (young, awful game, but ya know whatever). But it did change on McDermott. He read this so very wrong. It’s all on him. — Jeremy White (@JeremyWGR) November 20, 2017

Instead of a mea culpa, or a “hey we all misread this” it’s a “McDermott sold us the goods too well.”

Maybe don’t go in with the team every time and have a critical…

I digress.

Trust the process was a mantra of the Philadelphia 76ers and it served them well. Right now for the Bills, it’s a reminder the head coach’s biggest issue to deal with professionally was being fired as a defensive coordinator, only to be hired…as a defensive coordinator. When your struggle is keeping the same job in a different city, your perspective on how your mission is the “one true one” gets skewed.

That’s just me though.

And let’s not mess with just the folks at WGR, we had a plethora of fans who claimed they watched #AllTheFilm and Bill Barnwell, of the “evil national media” nailed it:

I do want to read all the film dudes who explained how the Bills system works break down this Peterman performance, though https://t.co/r6XElSJufI — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 19, 2017

The NFL adding the all-22 package has made this sub-culture – to which I sometimes belong – of people that want the film to explain everything. Even with my high school team I can’t be 100% sure of the play called by a defense, but I can give you tendencies – ideas to a level of certainty. Not in Buffalo, it’s 100% based on film Tyrod Taylor was a bad quarterback per these folk. Well, as I said in the title, this is the “you thought” game: to those fans, to the media that got uber sensitive when the national folks took fair shots, and McDermott and his precious process. Bills got worked and everyone had to own it.

Mina, magnificent Mina Kimes, dropping this hot fire – now as well:

Tyrod waiting for the coaches in the locker room like pic.twitter.com/PrZx5qoHlg — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 19, 2017

And Mr Koh ain’t messing around:

Why you shouldn't be a d online, captured in three screen grabs. Thanks @swailes_robert for providing the people with an important lesson 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NGacH5OhKf — James Koh (@JamesDKoh) November 19, 2017

Let this trip out west be an object lesson in hubris.

Up next is the Chiefs – and more excuses as to why Taylor was somehow inferior to Peterm5n.