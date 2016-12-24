55 yard field goal. Not knowing the fact a tie in OT is bad. Allowing a backup QB to throw for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns. Oh, and Jay Ajayi went off for over 200 yards again.

That’s before I even get to the above photo, which shows the 17 years quite succinctly. You hire questionable guys, get questionable guys, get the right guys and let em go, keep the wrong guys. Continuity. Win Now. Development. There’s not a thing that makes sense at time with this team and I am sick and tired of seeing these games play out like that.

Bills had 589 yards and zero turnovers And lost — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) December 24, 2016

That tweet kinda says it all.

Here are my thoughts on the game

15 Seconds of Pain – No, I’m not referring to the Bush end around gone wrong (more on that later), I’m talking about the transition from the Miami offense being on the field to the special teams setting up for the game tying field goal attempt. Typically, most would expect a team, kicking a record distance for their kicker not to rush him out. However, they were playing the Bills and off the kick went into the uprights.

But wait! Rex claims (falsely) that he had called time out in time to “ice” the Dolphins kicker. Not so. In fact, Corey White has more of a grievance, having attempted for a good 4-5 seconds to no avail. My issue isn’t that the timeout was late – it’s how the whole thing came about. If Rex wanted to call the timeout, do it. Don’t play games.

The Bush reverse – You can hate this play, but this is part of what they did the entire game – misdirection with the run game. The Bush play was sub-optimal result wise, but I chalk it up more to Gillislee or Shady needing a blow and not having both in the set for the play. If you don’t like that play, that’s fine, but did you hate the flea flicker? Did you hate the first 4 option runs by Taylor? Can’t have every play go well – the other team’s playing too.

That being said, get Reggie Bush up outta here.

Punting on 4th and 2 with 4 minutes left in OT – This might be the play that costs Rex his job. At that point in the game a tie will not help you. Pinning the offense back won’t help you. You know what would? Your offense scoring. So instead of letting the offense get a shot at getting 2 yards he punts – damning himself and the slim Bills chances at playoffs. Doug Marrone beat Mike Mularkey for this!?!

Tyrod and the offense – Reverse aside, the offense in the second half on was clicking. Taylor finished with 67% (26/39), 329 yard passing (3 touchdowns) and 60 yards rushing. Shady ran for 128 yards and a touchdown (17 yards receiving). Touchdown Mike ran for 91 yards on 11 carries. Sammy (7 catches for 154 yards with a touchdown) and Clay (8 catches, 85 yards and 2 touchdowns) and Robert Woods had 3 catches for 43 yards.

In other words, there’s no complaints to be had here. Sure, the reverse stunk, but in the totality of the plays called, Anthony Lynn set himself up no matter what happens to have himself quite the resume as offensive coordinator. Tyrod got the 4 point monkey off this back, led his team to a game-winning touchdown and could only watch in horror as the defense allowed a game-tying field goal.

But back to Taylor. This game, more than any other this season is THE game. When Bills brass decide to play games as to whether they pick up his option (and I’m assuming those games will still be played), Tyrod can point to this game – with healthy weapons and a mastery of Lynn’s adapted offense – and say “if you don’t want me, someone else will.”

I have a running fear the Jets would take him and you’d see a more dangerous Taylor with the Jets weapons and I don’t like it. Don’t play around, keep Taylor and find a defensive coordinator that can focus on the field more than the family name.

Rex made his bed, from the mediocre defense to the lack of situational awareness to the delay in even deciding to go for a 4th down that could’ve saved his job. But the kicker is Rex saying that their defense is better – and allow Ajayi to run over them again. It’s maddening.

Even now, Rex is citing his 20 years of coaching and his resume instead of explaining how he can allow 27+ points in 7 of 8 losses.

But enough of me, what did you fine folks have to say?

@BuffaloWins @RDotDeuce like rogue 1, this game should end with both D being blown up. — Mike McKenzie (@mack10zie) December 24, 2016

Haha. Mike is always good for a quality convo starter. First of all, yes definitely go see Rogue One – it’s great. In terms of both defenses, my word it was like watching the old trilogy storm troopers shoot at the rebels – couldn’t hit broad side of the barn. In terms of bad tackling, having 12 men on the field on a 4th down (Miami, the team with the better shot at playoffs did that one), and refusing to stop either of the top 4 backs on both teams – this game hit for the trifecta of horrible.

@BuffaloWins Would a player really "not play" for the coach? How does a player not try on this level? — Beth from Buffalo (@Betharcotta) December 24, 2016

I think this is a good question. I think moreso, it’s a matter of how crazy playing football is at the NFL level and deciding “nah” for some of those more dangerous shots for a yard stopped ain’t worth it.

@RDotDeuce @BuffaloWins tie eliminates you and you punt, please explain…. — Mike McKenzie (@mack10zie) December 24, 2016

I can’t Mike. Even Rex just now in his post game presser on WGR said he thought he could pin them back and play defense.

“Every coach in America” would’ve punted in that situation? Really Rex?

Yeah.

@BuffaloWins Bills gave all they could for embattled coach. Like Rex, players weren't good enough even w/ honest effort. Had chances to win. — Tyler Hypnarowski (@TyHyp) December 24, 2016

This is true. The defense to me played a less-than-honest effort for 60 minutes, but Tyler is got it nailed down.

Happy Holidays my friends. May your spirits be bright and our favorite team be better in 2017. Up next is New York for the “just end the suffering” Bills edition game.