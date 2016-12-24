This week’s game against the Dolphins seems like a typical late season Bills game – they’re more likely to try and avenge a slight/attempt to play spoiler than to actually give themselves a shot at the playoffs. Because of games lost earlier in the season in mind-numbing fashion, they’re now firmly in 11th place and looking to make a rousing run to…9th? 8th?

Which doesn’t exactly inspire folks – rightfully so.

Anyway, don’t let my hum-bugging stop you from reading the predictions of the staff. If you agree, disagree, can’t wait to throw our calls back – you know the drill. If you celebrate, Happy Holidays and we’ll see you at some point next week.

Michael Necci (@manecci) – Dolphins 27 Bills 24 – The Bills will officially go from “In the Hunt” to “17 years with no playoffs”. Matt Moore is a very solid back up QB and the Dolphins WR’s are really good. Jay Ajayi won’t run for 200+ but he will keep the Bills honest. Miami wins a close one.

Evan (@evancdent, 10-4) Bills 24 – Dolphins 21 – I feel like an idiot for saying it, but I like the Bills in this one. It’s a home game, the weather will be cold (and possibly rainy / sleet-y), it’s a divisional rival, and the Bills should be out for revenge after their earlier loss to the Dolphins, one that was marred by a season-ending hit on Aaron Williams. If the team can’t get up for this one, it should be the final nail in Rex’s coffin.

I think the Dolphins aren’t an appreciably better team than the Bills – they have had a pretty soft schedule, and their point differential is far below Buffalo’s this year – and the absence of Tannehill swings it to the Bills for me. It’s time for Buffalo’s inspirational run to 7th place.

Mike Migliore (@mmigliore, 8-6) – I’m just going to keep picking against the Bills every week and see how far that gets me. I like Ryan Tannehill, but I honestly don’t think there’s a huge drop-off going from him to Matt Moore. The Bills have feasted on the likes of San Francisco, Jacksonville, and Cleveland this season, but once again can’t win against teams with winning records. I think that continues on Saturday. Prediction: Dolphins 28, Bills 24

Chris Ostrander (@2itb_buffalo) – They’re still alive! But only just. It’s funny how for the last 17 play the same game in late December. The fans finally check out on a mediocre team, said team grabs a win or two to stay mathematically alive, the fans remain checked out. This year comes with the special feature of arguing about whether the coach, GM or team president should be fired (all three should go). So that’s fun. As for this week’s game, I’m sure the Bills are going to win it because who wouldn’t want a win (and get a ton of help) and you’re in scenario next week? They’d only need to win and then have like half the AFC lose at the same time. Fun!

No Tannehill doesn’t really register for me this week since he was fine against the Bills earlier in the season. Ajayi was the difference maker and I think the Bills are better suited to stop him. Matt Moore is probably better than he gets credit for but I think you’ll see the Bills shore up the run game and keep Ajayi quiet this week, taking a win and creating far too much hype for the season ending game in New York. Bills 24-20.

Tyler Hyp (@tyhyp, 7-3) – Work has been kicking my ass lately and haven’t had the time or energy to devote to talking Bills, making predictions, or contributing articles (sorry, Rich). But based off the last 3 weeks of Bills games, that’s probably a good thing. Looking at this matchup with Miami, it’s pride for the Bills vs playoff hopes for the Fins. Much like last year’s week 17 game vs the Jets.

I think Buffalo gets it done, knocks Miami out of the wildcard, and Buffalo takes its self out of contention for having a top 10 pick. Yes, we are talking draft already. Maybe the combination of the Landry/Williams drama and Buffalo raining (or snowing, more accurately) on Miami’s playoff parade will re-ignite the rivalry. Happy Holidays, everyone. Bills 21, Dolphins 19.

Mike McKenzie (@mack10zie, 10-4) – The line sits at Buffalo -4.5. I wouldn’t bet on this game but if forced to, I would probably take Miami. I don’t think the QB injury is a big deal. I think it’s basically a wash. However, I can’t get what Bell did to buffalo 2 weeks ago out of my head, and I remember Miami just running and running all over us last game. I would actually take Miami on the money line here if I was going to bet, which is at +175 right now. Miami 24 Buffalo 23 (carpenter shanks a PAT)…..

Brett Ludwiczak (@BLeez17, 8-5) Buffalo 23, Miami 20 – The Bills will probably win. Or maybe they won’t. I don’t know, I’m tired of this team. I’ve spent too much time on this game already. Just go and get drunk and fight with your family instead of watching this game.