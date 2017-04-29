With the first pick of their day 3 adventure the Buffalo Bills selected Matt Milano, Boston College at no. 163.

Milano is a solid special teamer, as many would be at this point in the draft. However, Milano is also rangy and a heady player – one that can in time challenge for the Will linebacker position in the McDermott defense. As a 6-foot tall, 225 pound backer he’s a bit undersized for some systems, but as a run-and-chase backer in this scheme he’ll fit right in. Milano is also a leader on the Boston College squad, fitting in with the other draftees of the 2017 class.

From his NFL.com profile:

Has some coverage ability in space. Durable two-year starter playing more than 94 percent of his team’s defensive snaps. Accelerates through contact. Speed and toughness creates potential opportunities at multiple linebacker spots.

I love this pick, as I’ve been a fan of his play for the entirety of the pre-draft process. While he isn’t the biggest name, the game he brings game in and game out will be one that’s appreciated by Bills fans.

Up next, barring trades, the Bills will pick again in 8 spots, at 171 overall.