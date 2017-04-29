With the final pick in the 5th round, the Buffalo Bills select Nate Peterman, quarterback out of Pitt.

Peterman is a transfer from Tennessee who stepped up and solidified the QB position for the Panthers the last two years. The six-foot-two, 225 pound Jacksonville, Florida native amassed 5,142 yards 47 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in his time at the University of Pittsburgh.

While I am a Pitt alum, I do not have blue and gold glasses with this pick. Going in, Peterman can be a solid developmental QB in the room and learn the system, potentially being an option for backup in 2018 and beyond should the Bills move on from TJ Yates or Cardale Jones.

With this pick, the Bills’ lone remaining pick is in the sixth round, at 195 overall.