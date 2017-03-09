Rather than go into hyper detail with all of the FA stuff in one spot, I decided to make a separate piece for Taylor (dropping this afternoon) and then lump the bigger news up-to-date that had dropped prior to the gun going off on NFL free agency.

Prior to yesterday, one of the bigger needs I saw on the offensive side of the ball would have been fullback, but as part of the flurry of news the Bills have acquired the services of a new fullback, Pat DiMarco formerly out of Atlanta:

Source: The #Bills are bringing in FB Patrick DiMarco formerly of the #Falcons. It’s a 4-year deal worth $8.5M. More than $4M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

I’ll drop some fun stuff on our new #Fatback (thanks Joe) – both schematically and with the assistance of the Aaron Freeman of Falcfans.com but for now, know the Bills got a guy that fits perfectly into their offense, having been a key cog in the Kyle Shanahan scheme. Teaming him with McCoy and the returning Taylor only adds to the dynamism that can come from the 2017 Bills backfield.

Evan Silva is picking up what I’m laying down in this regard:

LeSean McCoy having a good day Dual-threat QB Tyrod Taylor stays in Buffalo#Bills sign stud lead blocker Patrick DiMarco — Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 8, 2017

And then, as if I couldn’t get more excited about the #LargeAdultSons of Anarchy coming to Buffalo, the Bills annouce they’ve signed Mike Tolbert, bringing me to #FatbackNirvana:

Two All-Pro fullbacks signed in one day? My heart goes pitter patter.

And, not to be outdone, they grabbed a potential competitor for the right tackle spot as well:

Ravens are losing another free agent – guard Vlad Ducasse has a 3 year agreement with the Bills — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 9, 2017

Ducasse isn’t going to be someone to set the world afire, but having depth and size that can play G/T is paramount going into training camp, with Kouandjio’s issues at right tackle and the suspension/health issues of Seantrel Henderson. Somewhere, Rex Ryan is throwing a chicken leg at a TV, hearing about Ground and Pound 2.0 getting set up in Western New York. He probably would have thrown the chicken anyway, but that’s a story for another day.

The Bills also acquired a new kicker:

Former Seahawks' K Steve Hauschka expected to sign in Buffalo if no snags in final negotiations, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Hauschka not only replaces Carpenter at kicker, but will also prevent Gay from being needed as a kickoff specialist again, ending that on-again, off-again relationship for the time being. As Stephen Culley of Bills Wire noted to me, Bills special teams coach has had a preference for elder statesmen at kicker:

@RDotDeuce Hauschka not a surprise for Crossman, prefers vet K's. Kasay (CAR) was 38-40 years old under him, Hanson (DET) 40-42 years old. — Stephen Culley (@StephenCulley) March 9, 2017

