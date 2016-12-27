Well, that settles that.

The Buffalo Bills today relieved Rex Ryan and Rob Ryan of their duties today. Rex, 15-16 as a Bills head coach has been under fire for the last few weeks – with the game against the Dolphins being the straw the broke the camel’s back apparently. Sal Capaccio of WGR put in a really good point that may have started the ball rolling:

Don't know this but wouldn't doubt for a second if Rex knew so asked for this now so he could watch his son play Saturday night at Clemson — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 27, 2016

This also starts the chain of events that leads to the Pegulas to hiring their second coach during their ownership. I don’t count Marrone because of that God-awful clause – which de-facto owner Russ Brandon allowed to be put in. The next coach will also have a say in whether or not Tyrod Taylor will have his extension activated, what the defense looks like and the fates of almost 30 free agents.

No pressure coach.

Allow me to say this about the process and what’s to come. If you’re going to hire Lynn, go for it and let him be the head coach, not a puppet for the front office or #Russfinger. If you’re not going to hire Lynn, do not fall for the guy with the flash, go by the substance. The Bills just spent a good bit of money and draft capital for a defense that has regressed in two years. The offense has flourished in the run game and has been a work in progress passing. Despite that – the offense has been productive over 2 years and 2 coordinators – which did not happen by accident. Bringing someone in because you think they can sell you on a quick turnaround helps nothing. If anything, find your leaks and settle that up before you make a decision on anything in the future.

Speaking of leaks…

Bills are planning to bench QB Tyrod Taylor vs Jets on Sunday to start EJ Manuel, per league sources. This is a… https://t.co/DocxCVFj9f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2016

So, the quarterback of an offense that produced a team record in yardage is going to be benched because you don’t know if you want to re-sign him, after having re-signed him?!

The Bills can Bills harder than any team in the league. You just cut the legs off your starter in the season on a business decision and I for one will enjoy him playing somewhere else whilst QB X is getting the “Jim Kelly call in” treatment.

In 2017 I hope the Bills from top to bottom can be a professional football team that’s worthy of the time, effort and money it takes to support them.