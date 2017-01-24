While sojourning in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, Bills head coach Sean McDermott continues to complete his staff, hiring 22 year NFL coaching vet and longtime Andy Reid assistant David Culley as QB coach.

I'm told @Chiefs WRs coach David Culley is leaving to become @buffalobills QBs coach. Working to confirm. — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 24, 2017

Okay, so some clarity on the #Chiefs WR coach situation. Multiple sources confirm David Culley is leaving to be the Bills' QB coach. (1/2) — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 24, 2017

Culley, 61, was the assistant head coach/wide receivers on the Chiefs, which makes me intrigued as to whether he will hold the same such moniker with the Bills while being QB coach.

While known primarily as a wide receivers coach, Culley has extensive experience as both a college coach. Culley was also the first black QB to play at Vanderbilt, an experience he credits for getting into the coaching world.

As mentioned in the above-linked article from the Kansas City Chiefs, Culley is known as a straight shooter that tries to get the best out of his players, while also cultivating relationships off the field:

After more than two decades of coaching at the collegiate and professional levels, there’s one moment that stands out to Culley that he’ll never forget. Former Eagles receiver Terrell Owens, who had already put together five 1,000-yard seasons and four 13-plus touchdown seasons in San Francisco before joining the Eagles in 2004, came up to Culley after practice one day in 2005. “He came up to me and said ‘Culley, don’t ever quit coaching me.’ “He validated me that day.”

As with the rest of the hires of Sean McDermott’s first staff, Culley’s extensive experience and desire to teach is a hallmark of his coaching style.

I have to say I’m impressed with the staff on the whole – and with picks like Waufle, Frazier, Dennison already being good hires, having someone like Culley can be transformative for any headstrong offensive players that need a mentor, as well as whomever they fill the QB room with.