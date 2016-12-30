Almost done folks. One more game for 2017 – and if the Bills can avoid something like being petty enough to scrub their starting QB from their pre-game highlight video we’ll be a-okay prior to the new coach search.

Wait, they did that?

Okay then, gonna just pretend this team isn’t the perfect collection of incompetence and trivialness that just hits your right in the cockles of your heart.

This week’s game predictions are part prediction, part declaration to the team that we all get it. No scrubbed QB, no magical leaks of team unity behind Rex’s firing will paper over the cracks in professionalism, organizational short-sidedness and generally focusing on the wrong things as a matter of practice for these Buffalo Bills.

Folks are real. I’ve only edited content for syntax – I haven’t (nor won’t) censor any of these takes prior to the game.

I’d also say, take their advice: there’s better things to do than watch this mess if you don’t have to.

Happy New Year.

Michael Necci (manecci) – Bills 12 Jets 10 – ………..who cares.

Husaria (@husaria) – Why even bother? The Pegulas are in over their heads on running two sports franchises. The Bills won’t make the playoffs until 2020 at this point, the Sabres rebuild is in a critical point now where within the next season we’re going to find out if the 6 year drought will have been worth it. Put Cardale in already you stupid fucks.

Chris Ostrander (@2ITB_Buffalo) – I don’t know what my record is. What does it matter? We get to watch EJ Manuel check down through 60 minutes of a football game and he’ll likely be lauded as a game manager who can guide the Bills through this transition with a new coach and, I assume, a first round quarterback. That’s my worst case scenario, of course, but that seems like a Bills-y thing to do.

While I’m not someone who has faith that Cardale Jones would be the type of found money revelation that Dallas has with Dak Prescott, I certainly have more interest in watching him than I do seeing EJ Manuel at this point. I don’t care if they win this week. See you guys in 2020 when we can all buy the playoff drought its first beer.

Evan (@evancdent 10-5, Bills 21 – Jets 17) – The game feels like an afterthought compared to all the strange happenings at One Bills Drive this week. I don’t think EJ will play very well, but the running game will continue to be excellent and the Jets have even less to play for than the Bills. Cardale gets no playing time, because that would actually be entertaining. Don’t watch this game.

Mike McKenzie (@mack10zie, Who cares?) The line sits at -6. Week 17 is the hardest to gamble on because there are so many meaningless games. How do you pick a game both teams are actively trying to lose? If forced to, I’d take the points and the Jets. I think Buffalo has a little more to play for because Anthony Lynn will want to leave a good impression. I don’t know how he wins with EJ under center because he is terrible. I don’t think we see Cardale unless there is a specific package for him. If EJ starts, who do we bring in to try and draw the D offsides on 4th and short? BUF 17 years NYJ 15

Mike Migliore (@mmigliore, 9-6) – The song remains the same, doesn’t it? With the Bills, it’s like we’re Charlie on the MTA just riding around nowhere over and over again, unable to get off the train. Fired coaches, organizational dysfunction, quarterback purgatory, Russ Brandon’s continued employment. Nothing ever changes.

Rex Ryan was the most celebrated Bills head coaching hire since Chuck Knox in 1978. Rex didn’t even make it through two full seasons. This franchise continues to leave big decisions to people who have no business making those decisions (Brandon, Overdorf). Nothing will change until the decision makers change and smart people begin to be hired.

By the way, both Overdorf and Brandon oversee contract negotiations, so they are the ones that put the injury guarantee clause in Tyrod Taylor’s contract – the clause the Bills may be on the hook for if Tyrod has surgery on his injured groin, even if they release him. Way to go, guys.

What is the point of this game, really? Apparently, the Bills are going to trot EJ out there because YOLO I guess. Cardale maybe will see a drive or two in the fourth quarter. I don’t care about this game at all. The Jets are starting Fitz and he’ll be the best quarterback on the field, so they’ll win.

Prediction: Jets 27, Bills 21