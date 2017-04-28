After the trade to 27, the Bills decide to pick up Tre’Davious White out of LSU. The 5’11 defensive back may play corner, slot and perhaps even safety at times in the Bills defense.

For McDermott, the fact that White was given the number 18 – a symbol of honor and leadership among the LSU Tiger players – is the cherry on top of a 4 year starter resume.

From his SI.com scouting report:

Strengths: The aforementioned extensive experience no doubt plays a part here, but White already has the game of an NFL man-coverage corner. He’s aggressive and handsy to the point that he almost dares officials to flag him for pass interference—and they rarely do. White is not just a DB that drives receivers to the boundary, either. He can flip his hips and stay with those deep routes, but he also has the speed to hang with guys cutting across the middle of the field. Because of those abilities, he could see a heavy dose of slot time as a rookie.

My take on this?

White from day one can walk onto campus and compete to start opposite Ronald Darby. While I thought he Bills would hold off a bit on corner, given the needs elsewhere and the depth of the draft, I hold my hands up and say, well done Buffalo. Especially with the trade down and extra picks going into the rest of this draft and the first rounder next year.

The fact that White plays as aggressive as he can without being flagged is a skill that is essential in today’s NFL. McDermott’s first response to mentioning him is that he’s “a solid person, solid player”.

Up next, the Bills will be picking in the 2nd round, at 44th overall.