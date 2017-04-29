With the wide receiver position thinning out, the Buffalo Bills traded their 2nd round pick and newly-minted third rounder from Kansas City to the Los Angeles Rams for their 37th pick overall and the 149th pick in the fifth round to select Zay Jones, wide receiver Eastern Carolina.

Jones, 22, is the FBS leader in receptions for a career (399) and for a season (158) and his blend of route running and toughness is a throwback to current NFL free agent Anquan Boldin. The six-foot-two, 202 pound wideout had an advocate in the room – with his former wide receiver coach in the same role now in Buffalo. Jones figures to slide into the #2 role vacated by Robert Woods in the spring.

Rich’s Take:

Several folks who I respect greatly have been on the “Zay-Train” since the offseason began and I was a little reticent, because of the bubble/quick/screen game employed by ECU. Watching him in the Senior Bowl it was clear he is more than just a 3 route receiver. Having a receiver with toughness, leadership and the qualities that Sean McDermott wants in his Bills is fine by me. Especially great is the fact that the Bills still will have 8 picks in the draft – swapping their newly-gained 3rd for a 5th.

Up Next, barring trades will be the 75th pick overall in the 3rd round.