Well, that was quick. Not resting on their laurels, the Bills traded their third rounder and first two fifths (149 and 156) to take Temple tackle Dion Dawkins, OT Temple.

Dawkins, at 6’4 and 313 fits the profile as either a right tackle in the zone blocking scheme or as a guard in time to replace Richie Incognito, should he move on in free agency in 2018.

Rich’s Take:

I love the pick. Dawkins can play the right tackle in the Dennison zone blocking scheme, and the price paid to get him is worth it, given the chasm that emerges if they waited longer. As it stands, the Bills have two fifths (163 and 171) and a sixth (195) left to go in the draft. With each move, I will caution to not play the usual Bills blame game. If McDermott gets credit for the trade down, he gets it for the trade ups too.