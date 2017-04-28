Dear Lord that was fun.

KC traded 1 and 3 this year, and its 1 next year to move up to 10. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2017

With the move between mentor Andy Reid and Bills coach Sean McDermott, the relationship is already paying dividends for the Bills.

My take on this? I’m a pragmatist. If the Bills are in fact cleaning house of the scouting department, this trade is a great way for McDermott to ensure “his” guys have ammo next year for finding players that fit his schemes. Also, should the Bills be in the market for a quarterback, those two first rounders would be ample to help them get high enough to get the quarterback they want (cough cough Darnold cough).

If Tyrod plays well and earns another year – you have more ammo to make the team around him as good as possible.

For today, the Bills have another third rounder this year, and with the 27th overall pick, anything could be on the table, with the exception of running back.

If Hooker isn't there at 10 (heck, maybe if he is) – get those picks Buffalo. For once in your sainted lives, make the smart play! pic.twitter.com/CfcvORP9P3 — Rich Fann II (@Rich_Fann) April 28, 2017

I cannot be happier. Keep it up Sean.