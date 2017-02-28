We’re a few hours away from the start of the annual meat market / interview / track and field jamboree that is the NFL Scouting Combine. Over the next few days, we’ll hear about 40 times, bench presses, body types, “distractions” and how “well spoken” some players are. I enjoy the combine activities, but nothing burns me up more than the body type talk. It’s creepy and reminds me of times gone by, when folks’ bodies were examined for work prior to being bought.

Not my cup of tea to say the least.

However, I’m a big fan of the draft, so the combine is always a part of the process, which means I’ll be taking a look at all the drills, all of the interviews and ignore the Nawrocki-esque stuff. I invite you to throw suggestions my way on Twitter with regards to any players you’d like me to compare group wise here at Buffalo Wins or scout (if not taken by a staffer already) with my freelance stuff I do with BillsWire, as part of USAToday Sports Digital Properties. I’ll also be doing a “Draft Crush Monday” every week leading into the draft post combine, mentioning a player I’m enthralled with and why.

Today however, I want to start off with a bang – my 10* folks to watch going into the draft. The asterisk is there because of the #10 selection, which I admittedly cheated on, but more content for you, the reader!

10* – The Pitt Folk: You had to see the coming right? As a proud Pitt alum, I would be remiss to highlight the sextet of Panthers at the Combine.

Quarterback Nate Peterman is the NFL coach’s dream: just competent enough to make you look good without the risk taking that will lead you to say “why did he do that?”. The former Tennessee Volunteer amassed 47 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in this time playing at Heinz Field. The question for him will be, will a team utilize the jet sweep principles that encompassed a lot of the Pitt football concepts, or will he have to start from the ground up in a new system? For the Bills, Nate would be a good developmental quarterback to compete with Cardale Jones – but to expect more (or to get him at the slotted 2nd – 3rd round some say he will go) may be a bit rich for Buffalo’s blood.

“Mr. Wonderful” Scott Orndoff (moniker mine) is a six foot five, 265 pound old school tight end. While the Panthers were varied in the ways they ran their scheme in terms of shifts, Orndoff was good for making solid blocks and great catches in the short-to-intermediate portions of the field. In Buffalo, he’d be a great complimentary tight end to Charles Clay and a solid special teamer.

Adam Bisnowaty and Dorian Johnson are G/T hybrids that can fit well at right tackle in the Bills’ zone scheme. The six foot six, 300 pound Bisnowaty played tackle at Pitt so the transition would be from left to right; in the case of Johnson, the six foot five, 315 pounder has experience at left guard, right guard and left tackle. That sort of versatility would fantastic.

James Conner is probably my favorite running back Pitt has had since…well the Bills’ current starter, LeSean McCoy. Despite a diagnosis of Hodgkins Lymphoma, Conner participated completely in spring ball workouts for Pitt, and went on to start this season, amassing 1,092 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, with an added four touchdowns in the air. With reports here in Pittsburgh stating that Conner has been scanned and declared “all clear” cancer wise, the former Panther will only have questions to answer about his prior knee injuries and not the spectre of his defeated cancer diagnosis. Having him in the backfield with McCoy, or occasionally at defensive end? Yeah, that’d be fun.

Defensive End Ejuan Price is a six foot, 250 pound wave end in Buffalo’s scheme. The man amassed 13 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in his last year as a Panther, showing off the non-stop motor and bend to the ball-carrier he’s developed in his years playing in Pittsburgh.

Of the six, I’m the most bullish on Price, Conner and Johnson – particularly because of his versatility inside and out.

9 – Mitch Trubisky, UNC: Forget the stats, the “is he a one-year wonder” that will plague the former Tarheel. The biggest news of the day for Trubisky will be his first day at the combine, when he will be measured and the entire NFL intelligentsia will find out if he is below his listed height. That factoid might be the difference in Trubisky going from say second overall to the second round. No pressure, Mitch.

8 – Duke Riley, LSU: Productive LSU linebacker in the mold of Deion Jones that can fit swimmingly at Will for the Bills? Sign me up! In Indy, making sure that his testing matches the production on the field will allow Riley to remain in that day two range in the draft. Having a sideline to sideline backer like Riley would be quite helpful, considering the relatively slower Reggie Ragland (post knee surgery) and Preston Brown.

7 – David Njoku, Miami: This combine will be the David Njoku show. The athletic tight end from Miami will put on a show, in my opinion matching such luminaries as a Vernon Davis like weapon. Seeing him run as smooth as he can play will help teams confirm that Njoku is a bad man when you’re throwing deep.

6 – Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado: One of my favorite players in this year’s draft. Chidobe hits hard, he covers well and in the Buffaloes scheme he was nothing short of brilliant. In Indy, I’m looking to see the change of direction skill, coupled with Awuzie getting a money number at the 40 (to me, 4.5 or below) and to see him movement-skill wise compared to his contemporaries.

5 – Jaleel Johnson, Iowa: Johnson is a penetrator that plays a mean power game when he needs to. In my report, I cite one of my favorite moves, a one-handed shove that leads to a superman leap sack. Johnson is a player that can swing between being the depth one technique while also being a player-in-waiting to take the mantle of the three technique that Kyle Williams will eventually leave behind.

4 – Mike Williams, Clemson: Johnson is the quintessential “my ball” receiver. In Indy, more so than the measurables in terms of height and weight, the 40 will make or break him. If Williams times in the 4.6 range or later, teams may shy away, thinking he will not separate at the NFL level from defensive backs.

3 – Juju Smith-Schuster, USC: Similar to Mike Williams, Juju Smith-Schuster is another receiver that will need to prove at Indy that your speed matches (or is faster) than what folks see on tape. Smith-Schuster is a tough receiver that isn’t afraid of contact over the middle, which will serve him well in the NFL. However, if the numbers don’t add up, he could see a drop from mid-to-late second to say fourth or fifth round of the NFL draft. For the Bills I see Juju as a solid number two and/or slot receiver.

2 – Patrick Mahomes II, Texas Tech: Mahomes is my favorite quarterback in the draft. The son of Patrick Mahomes, an eleven year MLB vet, Mahomes doesn’t shy away from the pressure of the big lights. While he has been injured this year, I am a fan of how many pieces Mahomes brings to the table and how that can be molded in the zone stretch/boot game that Dennison will implement. Should Tyrod Taylor return, I would still consider bringing Mahomes in as a developmental guy that fits the scheme and perhaps can supplant Taylor two years down the road.

1 – Obi Melifonwu, UConn: Obi is a player that screams 2017 NFL. A six foot four safety that can play in the box, deep or perhaps nickel linebacker as needed, his skills and the NFL needs are a perfect match. In my BillsWire scouting report on Melifonwu, my first thought was to have him play Will linebacker. However, the more I think of Melifonwu’s coverage ability coupled with his hits, the more I think he’d do fine at safety in the NFL. For Melifonwu, the combine will be important to insure his numbers match the explosive numbers (broad jump, 40 time, 3 cone) that many evaluate as “must haves” for a successful NFL safety. I think the former UConn man will test well and lead to a ton of Kam Chancellor comparisons. Be forewarned.

So there you go – a solid 15 prospects under your hat before you hear about the first “bad body”. Stay tuned this week to see my pre-workout players to watch lists for each day, and the odd thoughts on any big developments during the event!

