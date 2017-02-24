Greetings and salutations Winsers!

(Yes, I call you all Winsers in my head. No judging.)

Rich here. I’m writing with a quick interlude prior to returning to your regularly scheduled programming here on the site. In the past year since I’ve been in the driver’s seat, I’ve had a ball working with the staff and taking the lead on fun projects like our podcast, our interview series with local media members and of course helping to recruit contributors that can “bring it” in terms of opinions. Going forward I’d like to do more, but some of that costs a bit more than I can put in.

That’s where you potentially come in. As of this morning, we have a Patreon site where anyone who feels our content is worth it can throw a shekel/ruble/buck/centime our way to help with the cost of hosting and the odd project that’d be super. Thinking big, down the line I’d love to send a writer to cover events that live/work in the area – or get to travel and be credentialed for the big events such as the draft or the end of season pressers. With the observation by Buffalo Rumblings that new PR head Derek Boyko has credentialed bloggers before…boy howdy does that dream get closer.

(PS Derek, if you have a hot lead on where y’all are going with the draft, slide in the DMs. I won’t tell a soul!)

We’re not looking to pimp rides or get rich (or die trying!) with this; If at the end of the day I get to fire the odd starbucks gift card to contributors, or spend a little less on hosting the podcast, I’m happy.

(Also, if I can find a professional editor that’ll work for WWE action figures, that’d be SUPER. Inquire within.)

This won’t be too invasive: after this post, you’ll see at the end of each article a little blurb on support, and the odd tweet. That’s it – not telethons, no requests to have you put your hands on the monitors around the world, etc. That’s not our style.

So, if you’re interested, join us. Tell your friends!

And thank you for your readership and your patronage.

-Rich and Joe