Week 18! Bills are in!

Mike and Rich also talk about the #RaceToQBMountain and how the current success ties into a tougher trade up, where they see the roster and what they think of the NCAA College playoff.

And of course Joe’s decision to be president of the Russ Brandon Fan club has led to a new sponsorship – Jergens, because when you gotta shake hands, make sure they’re silky smooth!*

*Note: we’re not actually sponsored by Jergens, but Joe will never live this down.