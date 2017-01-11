Defensive coordinator for the Eagles (2 seasons) and Panthers (6 seasons)

Pros

He’s been a defensive coordinator for 8 seasons.

Has finished in the top 12 in yards given up in 6 out of his 8 seasons.

Has finished in the top 10 in takeaways in 6 out of his 8 seasons.

Has finished in the top 6 in rushing yards given up in 3 out of his last 4 seasons in Carolina.

Has been in the top 5 in INTs in 5 out of 8 seasons as a coordinator.

Has coached every part of the defensive and was an assistant coach from 2004-2008 in Philly.

Since 2011, the Panthers have the 2nd most sacks in the NFL with 260.

Had 60 sacks in 2013 which was the most any team has had since 2006.

Since 2013, Carolina has forced the most turnovers (122) in the NFL.

Gave up 65 yards rushing or fewer in 8 games in 2016

Learned under Jim Johnson

Since 2013, they have given up the 6th fewest TDs in the NFL.

Cons

Has finished between 18th and 27th in points given up in 6 out of 8 seasons.

Coming off his 2nd worst season as a defensive coordinator statistically

Allowed five 300 yard passers in 2016 (3rd most in the NFL).

Finished 29th in passing yards given up in 2016.

Gave up 33 or more points in five games in 2016.

Final word:

McDermott seems your typical coordinator who should be in the mix for a HC job. He has a ton of experience, yet, he’s only 42. My worries would be how much of his defense in Carolina was his own or did Ron Rivera have a big say in it. They seemed like a big play defense when you look at the turnovers and sacks. However, they did regress this past season (Maybe SB hangover mixed in with letting Josh Norman bounce). Still, I like his resume.

There’s been a lot of talk about giving McDermott control of the 53 man roster and I’m not sure that’s a bright idea. I’ve been one to believe that you should be given that sort of carte blanche if you are an established HC. A first time coach? Eh. Plus, we would then get into who does this roster belong to, Whaley or McDermott? And we just went through that shit with Marrone/Rex. I really don’t feel like trying to figure out whose fucking who with the GM/Coach relationship. If its McDermott saying who gets cut during training camp, that’s fine. If its McDermott going into Whaley’s room and saying draft this or that guy or sign this FA, I have a problem with that.