The second of the Bills second round picks was Dion Dawkins, OT Temple. We reached out to Mike Gibson, who runs Temple Football Forever, an Owls-focused blog. Thanks so much to Mike for taking the time to give us a little insight into the newest Bill!

What are the pros and cons to Dawkins as a player?

Dawkins is more of a power run blocker than a pass blocker, so I would say that’s the pros and the cons. Still, Matt Rhule had Dion at LT which was the blindside protection of P.J. Walker, so he was more than adequate in that regard.