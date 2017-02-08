Hey y’all. It me, editor and man-about-town Rich.

I wanted to check in – not to drop a column as I’d scheduled myself to, not to drop any #breakingnewz Bills-wise, but to clear up what I feel to be a big misconception about the folks that put the time to put work into articles on this site.

Yesterday, Evan had published a great article (in my opinion) on the perils of negativity in an echo chamber.

As co-EIC I want to fully take the loss on the misconceptions – I should have done a better job of thoroughly editing that article to make sure that didn’t happen. I try to avoid changing anything but the most egregious of errors, to allow the spirit of the writer’s piece to be preserved. In this case, being more specific with examples – which I felt Evan did as he continued his argument – would prevent what I didn’t want to be the reaction, from being the reaction. I should have perhaps re-framed it as “are some of buffalo’s media too negative?” or perhaps moved a quote or two in there in addition to Evan’s points.

I think Matthew Fairburn’s tweet is a valid one, which may have led to some of the vociferous reaction that was sent our way:

I don't think Tyrod Taylor is entirely wrong, but can 2017 be the year we stop using "media" as a blanket term? https://t.co/8iCOA7mxPc — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) February 3, 2017

That reaction? A backlash that ends with Mr. Harrington stating “and you guys are in your mom’s basements” or “you guys are all fanboys”, ignoring any of the points Evan brought up.

First, of the entire crew that contributes to this site, none live in their mom’s basement. That’s one of the saddest and non-wittiest rejoinders I can hear in an argument. Similar to the “stick to sports” or “you never played the game so you’ll never know” the very journalist in question could hear from his subjects – that’s just a low hanging fruit of responses. I could point to articles that illustrate the dynamic between blogger and journalist. I can also point to how sourcing, opinion and professionalism in handling subjects can be mirrored in both milieus without one saying the other is surfeit. To borrow the George Costanza analogy, worlds can be colliding without it being a war.

I’d like to say I’m a pretty straight-forward, laid-back guy – and you can ask some of your colleagues I’ve interacted with, interviewed on this very site for future journos and banter with in a given day. If I may go full nerd here: if Joe is the Hulk, smashing and tearing about as he needs to, I see myself more the Professor X, seeking to share info and disagree without being disagreeable, particularly on sports.

Second, none of the staff here seeks out hugs, autographs, player jerseys or player hang outs for content. When you go through our articles, you have folks calling for Dareus’ head, saying Tyrod isn’t the guy and perhaps should move on, questioning the feasibility of extending Gilmore, etc. Was I seeking player support when I challenged the Bills on their moral compass being askew with the drafting of their 2015 class? I’m confident in saying there isn’t one writer on the crew that is doing this or has done this for a beer with a player or some sort of pride they’ve defended the team against the “bad guys”. When I call the Bills out for being overly antagonistic towards the local media, breeding a cycle of mistrust and anger I’d like to think I’m advocating for you to be given fair share to call things as you see them; yet when we do the same we’re just fanboys?

Third (and this is a point of pride for me) I have sought, day one, when cultivating passionate people who put this stuff out for free to have a diverse set of opinions and folks who can be a kaleidoscope of Bills fandom. I’m a big fan of the “they go low; we go high” Michelle Obama reprise but I will say having folks contribute from across the country – and as far outside as Peru! – because they share a fandom in a team that hasn’t been good for 3 presidential terms is amazing. In fact, I’m continually touched I can get staff as culturally, racially and opinion divergent without promising access to players or a new bag of Cheetos in their basement. #DiversityRocks at BW – but in addition to being apparently unfair to their writers – I’m all in for you guys in your battle for fair wages by the way – you’re willing to cape for the News being less diverse than we are? Hmm, hope that works out for you.

I’d also repeat the “fanboy” shot is also unfair, because if you’re going to insult us all, why leave out women like Steph or Michelle who have contributed to the site. “Fan” or “fan person” doesn’t have that same pejorative sting though, so I get it – shoot your shot.

But there I go being too pc again, I’m sure.

I have to admit, I’m jealous of you all in some respects because you can assemble and have a camaraderie that we as bloggers can’t necessarily. I can’t fly to Peru to see Ricardo. I can’t fly to Boston to see Steph. I’ve been partners for almost a year and a half with a man I’ve only talked on the phone because we all have the thing we do outside of this. We respect the jobs you all do. Asking “who watches the watchmen” in terms of coverage of a team shouldn’t be verboten.

So I don’t want you to think we’re doing this to get the odd RT from a Bills player. We don’t do this because in some facet of life we’re frustrated and want to “take it out on the media”. I do this because I saw something missing in coverage and wanted to be the change, as Dubs and Mr. Gris challenged. I got tired of seeing opinion pieces on players without nuance. And I got tired of having really good conversations limited to 140 characters or the odd chat outside of a game.

But I digress.

The Bills aren’t a good team – no one argues this. I have and will continue to ask our folk to write about how they feel about the team, the coverage of the team and anything that tickles their fancy and we’ll publish it. I don’t and won’t muzzle any opinion; if you notice, one of our bigger contributors during this time of year actually agreed with your premise on the article Mr. Harrington. I think I’ve yet to see any “media on media” as Joe puts it that doesn’t fall outside the walls of the “home team” institution.

I ask you to give the same respect to the folks that blog here, or on SB Nation or wherever they may be. I am not a fan of knocking humble beginnings – because I am darn proud of this group. When I see some of our contributors move on to being paid sports media members I know we’re doing something right.

At some point, I think we’ll see the line from blogger and journalist blurred a lot more. Til then, can we play in the sandbox too without being told we’re inadequate?

Thanks.

Rich Fann, Buffalo Wins Co-EIC, Owner of Basement, House Ravenclaw, Level 300 Mage and insert-nerd-stereotype here. Also, Bills fan.